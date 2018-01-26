Polygamist Musa to pay for 8 wedding ceremonies!
Twitter was left shook by the logistics of having eight weddings after it was revealed that polygamist Musa Mseleku and his wives, who were legally married, did not have any official ceremonies.
Uthando Nes'thembu viewers sympathised with Musa who has to pay for eight ceremonies - four traditional and four white weddings.
On last night's episode of the show it emerged that each wife wanted separate ceremonies so Musa had to figure out how to make them happy.
As usual, MaCele (first wife) was not happy that Musa planned to give everyone weddings and she made it clear that she would not attend the ceremonies.
All the wives said they wanted their separate days to shine, with the exception to Twitter's national treasure, MaKhumalo, who said she didn't mind sharing her wedding day.
Twitter felt like Musa was in full 'Oprah mode': 'You get a wedding! You get a wedding! Everybody gets a wedding!"
Musa finds a way to make all his wives happy with their wedding days. Tune into #UthandoNesthembu now! pic.twitter.com/0bIddsY48c— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) January 25, 2018
Twitter had the right memes for the situation:
Imagine how expensive 1 wedding is, now Musa has to pay for 8 weddings 😩 #Uthandonesthembu— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) January 25, 2018
Mseleku be like "You get a wedding ,you get a wedding.Everybody gets a wedding!!" #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/QUvmlH9oxQ— LindaT (@LindaniTshaba) January 25, 2018
I’m not sharing my wedding either #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/6lRYirL9jp— Yolanda Dumezweni (@Yollzz_D) January 25, 2018
Imagine sharing your wedding day #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/FmkAc1lm9c— Noxiie_🌼❤ (@Kay_Lehlongoane) January 25, 2018
#Uthandonesthembu Wait. Maybe I didn't hear Mamkhulu kahle. None of these women had a traditional wedding?? This whole show is lies mos. Tricks!! pic.twitter.com/bAJp3DmfXU— Sifiso Ngcongo (@FisoMReloaded97) January 25, 2018
8 Weddings 🙆🏾♀️🙀 while some of us can’t even locate 1 wedding for ourselves oooh yah🙄🙄 #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/DpOu6LYF89— pamela (@pampeaches) January 25, 2018
Wow Ma Cele is so dumb🤦🏽♀️ her husband is already married! But she has a problem with attending the wedding ceremony?! I don’t think she understands polygamy #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/Satmhfh5aJ— Seipati (@sayparty1) January 25, 2018
#Uthandonesthembu— Mandy_M (@mandymatsinhe) January 25, 2018
CAN SOMEONE BALANCE ME FAST FAST🙌🙌🙌Since when can a polygamist have a traditional and white wedding??? pic.twitter.com/dYwGHruAT2
#Uthandonesthembu if all of them can share a man ,I don't see anything wrong with them sharing a wedding day... pic.twitter.com/1xv12o0VZi— Khani Hlahla (@khani_hlahla) January 25, 2018
#Uthandonesthembu somebody please balance me here does this mean Msekeku will have 4 wedding ring on his finger? pic.twitter.com/WO8njf4jDA— See The World (@seeandbe_seen) January 25, 2018
I'm complaining of costs of:— Uncle Stan (@stan_czwe) January 25, 2018
1. Lobola
2. Traditional wedding
3. White wedding
For just one person but oMthombeni wanna marry FOUR...
Yooh...let me just enjoy my drink...#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/lu4kBxFziG
You get a wedding, you get a wedding, EVERYBODY gets a WEDDINGGG!!! Akumnandi kwa Polygamy #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/U0hNgFFnmE— Nomandla Bobo 🇿🇦 (@nomandla_b) January 25, 2018
#Uthandonesthembu MaKhumalo is jst happy to be here. She wil accept any kind of wedding,combined or seperate or cheap or expensive pic.twitter.com/LJLMx4p7X6— I know a guy (@TerryVitamin) January 25, 2018
Why do we have to make 4 different weddings while we can save that money which will benefit to the family and make one big wedding for all of us— mudli wakotini (@siphosami_sa) January 25, 2018
Hmmm makhumalo
I think the reason musa mseleku cry tears for you is coz you are the only one with brains#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/wu1iabJOZ7
#Uthandonesthembu ...😂😂😂😂😂😂 You cnt imagine being at ur hubby's wedding , yet u know a weekly schedule that he is sleeping over , @other woman's house, Really-Momkhulu tendencies 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9CglK4mcQr— Fluffy (@poshtasty) January 25, 2018
Bab Musa is bauss.. there is no lets think about the cost and budget for two years nyana. ke when do you want your wedding?? #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/iMn64jmRvt— Insta: ChueneSello (@Sello_Chuene) January 25, 2018
Musa: You get a wedding,you get a wedding, erryyyybaaady's getting a wedding!!!! 👰👰👰👰#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/GqTKNACGXP— Ondela Zimbini Nana (@Zeem2) January 25, 2018
You get a wedding! And you get a wedding! Everybody gets a weddingggg!!!! #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/wvJ8QVLd4H— MELANATED! (@LadyThanty) January 25, 2018
