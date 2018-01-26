TshisaLIVE

Rolene Strauss clears the air on 'medical practice' debacle

26 January 2018 - 12:10 By Kyle Zeeman
Former Miss SA Rolene Strauss was questioned after she announced the opening of a medical practice with her sister-in-law.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Former Miss World Rolene Strauss has responded to questions around whether she may have bypassed government requirements for medical students by opening a medical practice without completing her mandatory internship and community service.

Rolene came under fire earlier this week when she announced that she was "opening a medical practice" with her sister-in-law.

"I've been so excited to break the news...I am opening a medical practice with my sister- in-law, Dr Ledivia Strauss!" she wrote in a tweet that she has since deleted.

In a promotional message for the practice the beauty queen is also listed as Dr Rolene Strauss.

According to the Health Professions Act, doctors and other health professionals have to complete a year of community service before they can "be entitled to practise the profession".

Doctors and health commentators questioned how Rolene was able to open a practice if she had not yet done her internship or community service.

Rolene responded by claiming she would mainly be taking on an ambassador role for the company.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Rolene claimed there was a mix up with the wording of the announcement.

"There was a bit of a mix up with the wording. I think I was just so excited about the new venture with my sister-in-law that I just posted without reading through it again. I didn't think that people would see it as me practicing as a doctor because I am aware that nobody can practice without doing their internship and community service."

She said it was not a medical practice but a "health orientated organisation".

"It's not a medical practice and I think that is where a lot of the confusion came from. We all know that without completing your internship and community service, you cannot practice as a medical doctor. I have completed my medical degree but my husband's love for business and entrepreneurship has sparked something in me and so I am going to put on my entrepreneurship hat, not the doctor's hat, for now." 

Roelene received a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree from the University of the Free State in December last year but revealed she chose to put her internship and community service on hold so she could pursue business.

"My sister-in-law will provide the service and I will do the business side of everything. There is a world out there for me now, so it is difficult for me to make all the decisions now. I love medicine and health but I also have a love for business, so I want to combine the two."

