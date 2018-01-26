Rolene Strauss clears the air on 'medical practice' debacle

Rolene responded by claiming she would mainly be taking on an ambassador role for the company.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Rolene claimed there was a mix up with the wording of the announcement.

"There was a bit of a mix up with the wording. I think I was just so excited about the new venture with my sister-in-law that I just posted without reading through it again. I didn't think that people would see it as me practicing as a doctor because I am aware that nobody can practice without doing their internship and community service."

She said it was not a medical practice but a "health orientated organisation".

"It's not a medical practice and I think that is where a lot of the confusion came from. We all know that without completing your internship and community service, you cannot practice as a medical doctor. I have completed my medical degree but my husband's love for business and entrepreneurship has sparked something in me and so I am going to put on my entrepreneurship hat, not the doctor's hat, for now."

Roelene received a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree from the University of the Free State in December last year but revealed she chose to put her internship and community service on hold so she could pursue business.

"My sister-in-law will provide the service and I will do the business side of everything. There is a world out there for me now, so it is difficult for me to make all the decisions now. I love medicine and health but I also have a love for business, so I want to combine the two."