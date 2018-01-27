TshisaLIVE

Bizzare much? AKA fan inks 'Supa Mega' onto his chest

27 January 2018 - 12:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rapper AKA has serious stans (stable fans).
A die-hard AKA fan has taken his love for the rapper to a new level by tattooing Supa Mega on his chest. 

The rapper shared the picture on Twitter after he was made aware of it and said it cheered him up. 

AKA said when he saw the picture it made him feel better. 

Here's the picture in case you need proof!

Despite seeing the snap, Twitter was still in disbelief!

