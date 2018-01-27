Bizzare much? AKA fan inks 'Supa Mega' onto his chest
A die-hard AKA fan has taken his love for the rapper to a new level by tattooing Supa Mega on his chest.
The rapper shared the picture on Twitter after he was made aware of it and said it cheered him up.
AKA said when he saw the picture it made him feel better.
Shout out to the homie who got SUPA MEGA TATTED ON HIS CHEST. I wasn't on twitter like that at the time. But yo, I just want you to know I saw that shit .... and it made me feel better.— AKA (@akaworldwide) January 23, 2018
Here's the picture in case you need proof!
This is the LEVEL, ya undastand? ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/y834SBntvZ— AKA (@akaworldwide) January 23, 2018
Despite seeing the snap, Twitter was still in disbelief!
DEAR Tattoo artist who made this— MnaNdiguLeeCore (@IamLeeCore) January 23, 2018
I don't know who you are
i don't know where you are, But i know i have a particular set of skills of training. I WILL FIND YOU AND I'LL KILL YOU FOR FUCKING UP THIS GUY pic.twitter.com/UXj2OCogA4
The priests won't help on this one pic.twitter.com/gXtirvKuoV— 👑Billionaire_Papi👑 (@Cfiso_Mufasa_II) January 23, 2018
