SNAPS: Shugasmakx celebrates his son's baptism

Just days after his son, Andani's turned one, Shugasmakx and his wife held a baptism ceremony as part of the celebrations.

The auspicious ceremony took place a few days ago and was attended by the musician's family and friends.

Dressed in an all white outfit and matching shoes, Andani looked super cute.

Shugasmakx and his wife welcomed their bundle of joy into the world on January 12 2017.