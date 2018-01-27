TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Shugasmakx celebrates his son's baptism

27 January 2018 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Shugasmakz and his wife Linda Mothibe with their little man.
Shugasmakz and his wife Linda Mothibe with their little man.
Image: Via Instagram

Just days after his son, Andani's turned one, Shugasmakx and his wife held a baptism ceremony as part of the celebrations. 

The auspicious ceremony took place a few days ago and was attended by the musician's family and friends. 

Dressed in an all white outfit and matching shoes, Andani looked super cute. 

Shugasmakx and his wife welcomed their bundle of joy into the world on January 12  2017. 

Most read

  1. Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  3. Tributes pour in for Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter goes into detective mode over the death in polygamist Musa's family TshisaLIVE
  5. Inside Sandy Mokwena's last day on set TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X