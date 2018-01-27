TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Fulu Mugovhani recounts the bond she & Sandy Mokwena shared

27 January 2018
Fulu Mugovhani has been shattered by Sandy Mokwena's death.
In the wake of veteran actor Sandy Mokwena's death, actress Fulu Mugovhani has given fans a glimpse into the special bond they shared. 

Sandy died at a Johannesburg hospital on Wednesday night of natural causes, and those close to him are still struggling to come to terms with the loss. 

Fulu who worked closely with Sandy on the e.tv soapie, Scandal! described the veteran actor as her "work dad". 

"The realest and one of the coolest people I will ever know! My mentor and friend on screen, but my favorite hype man and work dad when the cameras stopped rolling... thank you for your warmth and kindness, all those oversees stories you shared (you were an amazing actor and a big deal sir) and always being so frank with me! I love you Ntate Sandy (AKA Dad) my heart is so sore," she said. 

Fulu also shared the cutest Dub Smash video of them together. 

