WATCH: Here’s what not to do if you see Somizi in the club

Even though Somizi loves interacting with fans and appreciates the love, there are boundaries.

Like when the TV and radio personality is jiving in a club.

Taking to Instagram recently, Somgaga shared a video asking fans "not to get too deep" when they see him at a club.

Somgaga added that not only was it noisy, but at that moment all he really wanted to do was jive instead of having deep conversations.

He said that he would gladly give out hugs or handshakes, but sometimes could take pictures because he didn't want to be posted on social media with "red eyes".

Here's the vid: