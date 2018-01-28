'It was breaking his heart that he was leaving us' - Bra Hugh Masekela's sister

Hugh Masekela's sister, Barbara paid a heartfelt tribute to him, telling mourners at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto Campus that the icon fought bravely till the end.

Friends, family and fans have gathered at the venue to honour the legendary musician who died last Tuesday after a long battle with prostate cancer.

"For the past year my brother had been training us to be strong. He told us he did not want anyone to come here with tears and long faces."

Barbara said even though they put on a brave front for him it was an emotional year for them.