Kgomotso Christopher's hubby buys her a piano: 'I've hoped for this since I was a child'
Kgomotso Christopher's husband, Calvin made her childhood dream of having a piano a reality when he surprised her with one earlier this week.
Taking to Instagram Kgomotso was blown away by the gesture and expressed how grateful she was.
"He told me to rush home because there's a guy who needs to fix his sound system...this is what I found...a whole Baby Grand. It's not my birthday, it's not even my birthday month...but this is a present I've hoped for since I was a child and he knew. And he knew."
The actress explained that she fell in love with the piano as a child and begged her parents who weren't wealthy to send her for piano lessons.
"It was only for one year. In that year my piano teacher told me not to give up on playing, even if we didn't have a piano at home. She told me to practice at home on the kitchen table & spend all my days in the school music room...I did...and in one year, I took the Royal Academy of Music Board exams and fell a few points short of a distinction."
Now at 38 years old Kgomotso's dream of having her own piano has become a reality thanks to her husband, and she can't wait to start learning to play again.
He told me to rush home because there's a guy who needs to fix his sound system...this is what I found...a whole Baby Grand😭🎹🎼🎵🎶. It's not my birthday, it's not even my birthday month...but this is a present I've hoped for since I was a child and he knew. And HE knew🙏👼. I fell in love with the piano because I had an uncle who could play multiple-instruments including the piano. I begged my parents to squeeze their thin pockets for me to add piano lessons, in addition to being strangled by my ballet lessons and drama lessons😂😂. It was only for one year. In that year my piano teacher told me not to give up on playing, even if we didn't have a piano at home. She told me to practice at home on the kitchen table & spend all my days in the school music room...I did...and in one year, I took the Royal Academy of Music Board exams and fell a few points short of a Distinction. I was 12. I am now 38. God🙏. I finally have a piano at home. I will start learning again🙏. Thank you my #SmileKeeper...another dream of mine you've made come true💖💖💖 #NevertooOldtoRelearn #Blessings
