TshisaLIVE

Bra Hugh's last love, Nomsa Manaka: 'He was the most amazing person'

29 January 2018 - 12:38 By Kyle Zeeman
Nomsa Manaka spent the last few months at Bra Hugh's side.
Nomsa Manaka spent the last few months at Bra Hugh's side.
Image: Via Nomsa's Instagram

Nomsa Manaka, the woman who stole Hugh Masekela's heart in the last few months of his life has described him as an incredible man, who was determined to live life to the fullest despite battling cancer.

It was revealed at the star's memorial service on Sunday that Bra Hugh found love and comfort in the arms of popular choreographer Nomsa, who he was "devoted to". 

"In his final days he met another beautiful woman and he was devoted to her, and she was devoted to him to the end," Bra Hugh's sister Barbara told mourners at the service. 

Nomsa told TshisaLIVE that the past week has been a rollercoaster of emotions for her. 

"He was the most amazing person. Even in his pain, he was still out there. He didn't want us to be sad and have long faces. The memorials are exactly what he wanted."

Nomsa said she would always remember Bra Hugh's dedication to the arts and how passionate he was about SA's future.  

"You know what's the one thing I will always remember about him? He always preached heritage. Know who you are and where you come from. He would always say: 'our children will say we were once Africans'. That was his message. He taught us to be humble because he was humble."

Bra Hugh died last Tuesday at his Johannesburg home surrounded by loved ones. The star was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2008. 

Nomsa was also diagnosed with cancer, after doctors discovered she was struggling with stage-four ovarian cancer in 2016. After undergoing months of chemotherapy, Nomsa said she was currently in remission.

"I am doing great. It is in remission and I am positive. I am doing great."

The pair worked together on a stage production entitled Dance Off Cancer to bring awareness to the disease.

"It was important for both of us to send a message that we should celebrate our lives and who we are. We should not let cancer take us down. You saw him, he was on stage and moving. It was important to show that we can celebrate life even if we are living with cancer."

Meet the woman Bra Hugh Masekela found love with in his final days

In the months leading up to his death, Bra Hugh Masekela found love and comfort in the arms of a woman named Emma Nomsa, it was revealed at the music ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'It was breaking his heart that he was leaving us' - Bra Hugh Masekela's sister

Hugh Masekela's sister, Barbara paid a heartfelt tribute to him, telling mourners at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto Campus that the icon ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Hugh Masekela's son Sal: 'All my life I've shared him with the world'

Sharing his father with the world has been second nature for Hugh Masekela's son Sal because he knew that his father's passion was people.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | 'Up, Up and Away' - a tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela

South African music legend Hugh Masekela passed away at the age of 78. TimesLIVE shares the last interview with him and reflects on his life.
News
5 days ago

I hope we become the Africa you will be proud to look over, Bra Hugh

Bra Hugh didn't need to do media interviews, everyone knew that... his music, accolades and contribution to the dream of a rainbow nation spoke ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Meet the woman Bra Hugh Masekela found love with in his final days TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper accuses YFM of being 'bullies' TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter goes into detective mode over the death in polygamist Musa's family TshisaLIVE
  5. Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena has died TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X