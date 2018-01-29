Fans defend Kwesta amidst BCCSA complaint over 'slaughtering ritual'

Fans have rallied in support of Kwesta after a complaint was lodged against the star's latest music video, Spirit with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) last week.

The BCCSA confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Monday that it had received a complaint over the depiction of a chicken being slaughtered in the video.

An official at the BCCSA said a decision on whether to investigate the matter further was yet to be made.

During one of scenes on the video a chicken could be seen on the ground with a bloody knife against its head. The video also features several other traditional practices and rituals, including this slaughter.

After tweeting about the complaint, Kwesta told TshisaLIVE he was not bothered about by it because nothing illegal was done.

"There was a complaint and I don't care for it. All due diligence was followed before we started shooting the video. Everything is legal."

Meanwhile fans have come out to defend the star, lashing out over the complaint through several messages on social media.

"Are they calling our culture disturbing ?" asked one user, while others claimed they did not "see anything wrong" with the cultural slaughter.