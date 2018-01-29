Halala! Ladysmith Black Mambazo clinch 5th Grammy
Legendary South African choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo have won its fifth Grammy award.
The glitzy ceremony took place at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday night.
The group scooped the prestigious award for Best World Music Album for its album Shaka Zulu Revisited.
Here are the big winners from the 2018 Grammy Awards, which took place on Sunday, January 28 2018. Musician Bruno Mars swept the top Grammy prizes. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive
Over the years Ladysmith Black Mambazo have scooped 19 nominations at the awards and have walked away with five so far.
The group was in New York and took to Twitter to share a video of the announcement.
When we won our Grammy this year... pic.twitter.com/5vRuB8UhBj— Ladysmith Black Mambazo (@therealmambazo) January 29, 2018
"We won the Grammy award for Best World Music Album! Shaka Zulu Revisited. Our 5th Grammy award. Such an honour. Thank you Grammy awards. Thank you fans and friends. Thank you South Africa!," tweeted the group.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE in November when their nomination was announced, the group's Siyabonga Tshabalala said they were overwhelmed by the recognition.
"It is such an honour and every time we get such recognition we are filled with so much joy. It's always a great feeling to know that our music keeps rising the South African flag in the world. It is so prestigious, we can hardly speak."
We send special THANK YOUs to our manager Mitch Goldstein for producing & releasing our cds through our own record company & guiding our career, to our Tour Manager Adam Hunt for traveling the world with us & keeping us safe. To our North American booking agency IMN, who keep— Ladysmith Black Mambazo (@therealmambazo) January 29, 2018
booking many shows for us and take us from our homes so people can come to our concerts. To Martin Walters who mixed & mastered our Grammy winning cd & made it sound so beautiful. We thank the many people who help us keep our career going strong.— Ladysmith Black Mambazo (@therealmambazo) January 29, 2018
Fans and high-profile personalities have filled Twitter with congratulatory messages.
Congratulations 🎊🎈 to Ladysmith Black Mambazo for winning the 5th grammy award.— 50degrees (@OskidoIBelieve) January 29, 2018
: #grammys #africa #african #africanpride #oneafrica #music pic.twitter.com/Xjo4mrcKoQ
Ladysmith Black Mambazo keeps winning. They make it look so effortless. We are proud of them for yet another #GRAMMYs win. Halala!— Rami Chuene 1st Lady (@ramichuene) January 29, 2018
South African male choral group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo win their fifth Grammy for Best World Music Album (Shaka Zulu Revisited). They also have 19 Grammy nominations, an Academy Awards nomination and an Emmy Awards nomination. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/H7Z36cHpNn— Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) January 29, 2018
Who thinks Ladysmith black mambazo are game changers ❤ pic.twitter.com/9wjTOrF7gV— Ronald Nomba (@NombaRonald) January 29, 2018
YALLL Ladysmith black Mambazo won a Grammy! WE LOVE LADYSMITH BLACK MAMBAZO pic.twitter.com/Wh7dv2K3v6— Oprah Winefrey (@adub1004) January 29, 2018
