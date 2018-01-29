Halala! Ladysmith Black Mambazo clinch 5th Grammy

TshisaLIVE

Ladysmith Black Mambazo have bagged their fifth Grammy.
Image: Via Twitter

Legendary South African choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo have won its fifth Grammy award.

The glitzy ceremony took place at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday night.

The group scooped the prestigious award for Best World Music Album for its album Shaka Zulu Revisited.

Over the years Ladysmith Black Mambazo have scooped 19 nominations at the awards and have walked away with five so far. 

The group was in New York and took to Twitter to share a video of the announcement.

"We won the Grammy award for Best World Music Album! Shaka Zulu Revisited. Our 5th Grammy award. Such an honour. Thank you Grammy awards. Thank you fans and friends. Thank you South Africa!," tweeted the group. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in November when their nomination was announced, the group's Siyabonga Tshabalala said they were overwhelmed by the recognition. 

"It is such an honour and every time we get such recognition we are filled with so much joy. It's always a great feeling to know that our music keeps rising the South African flag in the world. It is so prestigious, we can hardly speak."

Fans and high-profile personalities have filled Twitter with congratulatory messages. 

