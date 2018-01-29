Halala! Ladysmith Black Mambazo clinch 5th Grammy

"We won the Grammy award for Best World Music Album! Shaka Zulu Revisited. Our 5th Grammy award. Such an honour. Thank you Grammy awards. Thank you fans and friends. Thank you South Africa!," tweeted the group.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in November when their nomination was announced, the group's Siyabonga Tshabalala said they were overwhelmed by the recognition.

"It is such an honour and every time we get such recognition we are filled with so much joy. It's always a great feeling to know that our music keeps rising the South African flag in the world. It is so prestigious, we can hardly speak."