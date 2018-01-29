TshisaLIVE

'I want to show people what South Africans are really made of,' says Miss Universe Demi-Leigh

29 January 2018 - 12:22 By Chrizelda Kekana
Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters couldn't hide her excitement to be home.
Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters couldn't hide her excitement to be home.
Image: Via Instagram

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters could not wait to indulge in some of her mom's  chicken curry the moment she got home last week. 

Demi-Leigh, who has been living it up in the States since she scooped the Miss Universe crown in November touched down in Mzansi last Wednesday for a week of celebrations. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the Sun Met this past, Demi-Leigh said even though all eyes have been on her since she took the crown, she doesn't feel pressure to be anything but herself. 

Demi-Leigh said she aimed to add some Mzansi finesse into everything she did around the world and to give people an authentic view of SA. 

"It's been amazing so far, all I want to do is take South Africa to the world. I am Miss Universe, but I really prioritise representing South Africa. I am an ambassador for South Africa, I hope to take a little bit of my country everywhere I go and show people what South Africans are really made of."

Demi-Leigh stepped into her "new life" immediately after being crowned in November, and in addition to missing her pooch terribly, she said she missed the great Mzansi weather. 

"The first thing I realised I missed about home was the summer weather, the African skies because you may take it for granted but all I see skyscrapers around me in New York. I also miss a good barbecue, I mean braai," she said before bursting into a cute laugh.

Even though she misses home terribly, Demi-Leigh has been living a dream come true, which has been a "daily inspiration" to her. 

"I get to meet people I have looked up to since I was a little girl. I mean, I recently attended the Golden Globes recently. I was in the same room as Oprah, Angelina Jolie and so on, it is a daily inspiration."

SNAPS: Riky Rick, Reason & Minnie Dlamini slay at the Sun Met

The fashion at the Sun Met this past weekend was daring to say the least, and one of the people that went all out was South Africa's 'diamond' Minnie ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Mzansi Magic’s next dating show is all about single parents looking for love

Thomas Gumede's Parental Advisory Productions has been given Mzansi some of its most popular TV dating reality shows and the company is set to now ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Nay Maps on reality TV, taking over music & waiting for love

Actor Nkosinathi 'Nay Maps' Maphalala has stolen the hearts of TV audiences across the country for his role as Mxolisi Xulu on Uzalo but the star ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Halala! Ladysmith Black Mambazo clinch 5th Grammy

Legendary South African choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo have won its fifth Grammy award.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

The Wound (Inxeba) star Niza Jay: The film tells a universal love story

SA film The Wound (Inxeba) is one of the most talked about homegrown films Mzansi and while it has attracted both criticism and acclaim, actor Niza ...
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

WATCH: Rihanna heats up the Grammys stage with the Gwara Gwara

When Rihanna took to the Grammy Awards stage on Sunday night the last thing local fans expected was to see her pull off South African dance move, the ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Oliver Mtukudzi set to release his 67th album at 65 years old

Legendary jazz musician Oliver Mtukudzi, who already has 66 albums under his belt is ready to give fans his 67th offering that is packed with "life ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

SNAPS: Riky Rick, Reason & Minnie Dlamini slay at the Sun Met

The fashion at the Sun Met this past weekend was daring to say the least, and one of the people that went all out was South Africa's 'diamond' Minnie ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Mzansi Magic’s next dating show is all about single parents looking for love

Thomas Gumede's Parental Advisory Productions has been given Mzansi some of its most popular TV dating reality shows and the company is set to now ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Nay Maps on reality TV, taking over music & waiting for love

Actor Nkosinathi 'Nay Maps' Maphalala has stolen the hearts of TV audiences across the country for his role as Mxolisi Xulu on Uzalo but the star ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Meet the woman Bra Hugh Masekela found love with in his final days TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper accuses YFM of being 'bullies' TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter goes into detective mode over the death in polygamist Musa's family TshisaLIVE
  5. Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena has died TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X