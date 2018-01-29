IN MEMES: Calandray's 'big shoes' steal the limelight on Date My Family
Twitter ripped last night's Date My Family bachelorette, Calandray to shreds for her oversized shoes.
The bachelorette initially introduced herself as Tshego but it later emerged that she previously entered singing competition, Idols SA under the name Calandray.
She approached the popular dating show with hopes of finding someone to vibe with. However, it was her oversized, red high heels that hogged all the attention on Twitter.
In true Mzansi style the social media platform was flooded with a string of memes:
#datemyfamily Did anyone else see those oversize shoes pic.twitter.com/RKEW21A0dX— Thandi (@TeeNdlovu_) January 28, 2018
#DateMyFamily you are so wrong pic.twitter.com/DsbYg4D3A3— MOLOKO (@MolokoPretoria) January 28, 2018
Finally someone who can say they have "big shoes to fill" and make sense 😆#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/MXYSo2m9lo— Luu (@Lukhawu_5) January 28, 2018
Are these supposed to look like this? #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/558FRI8MiT— 88until (@88until_sipho) January 28, 2018
The devil wears Prada #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/Dikg2Ar1px— Thabang (@Thabang015_) January 28, 2018
#DateMyFamily Online shopping will humble you 🙆🙆 pic.twitter.com/7SWf7icYMx— IG: kingthabong (@mohapi_thabong) January 28, 2018
She should return wherever she got these heels from as soon as possible. #DateMyFamily #DMFMzansi pic.twitter.com/OVwb6TahZ4— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) January 28, 2018
When you have too much shoes, but not enough leg 😂🤣😂🤣#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/Ey1GknTdWH— Thabo Nkabinde (@Ttouch4u) January 28, 2018
Meanwhile, in addition to the oversized red shoes, Twitter seemed to be conflicted on how they rated Sunday's episode of Date My Family.
Some said it was boring, while some said they were entertained by the "main characters" Skinny Cocoa and Calandray.
This whole episode is annoying #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/U3kzoPYUbs— Ctrl+P (@PumezaZibi) January 28, 2018
What did we do wrong to deserve this episode???? 😭😭😭😭😭 Nathi just made it worse. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/oTYl4ey2g8— 🎂🎊01 February 🎁🎉 (@Vuyo_Ngcemu) January 28, 2018
Today's episode and exhausting hong hong hong accents #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/D0ZJn0XdIF— St. Luke IV (@Bavuma_St) January 28, 2018
#DateMyFamily— erica_nkosi🍒 (@auraa04) January 28, 2018
Hot girl,boys always chasing you why is she then on this show pic.twitter.com/MYRGZHCbJR
#DateMyFamily episode ya today was hilarious tjo 😂😂😂 dankie Skinny coco,Venda dude,the chicks oversized heels etc pic.twitter.com/DwkE81mt0U— Mafa Kay (@Mafa_Kay) January 28, 2018
Nathi and Tshego were made for each other. 😳😩 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/Xpgsb5576S— Yashani D😄 (@Ashley_Dorothy) January 28, 2018
#DateMyFamily— Nkosazana Pasiya 🇿🇦 (@sinovuyo_pasiya) January 28, 2018
Skinny coco and Calandray
Mealie-meal of the same bag pic.twitter.com/YpCNeRvQ5m
