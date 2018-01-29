TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Calandray's 'big shoes' steal the limelight on Date My Family

29 January 2018 - 10:21 By Chrizelda Kekana
This week's bachelorette also happened to be a previous Idols SA contestant, Calandray.
Image: Via Twitter

Twitter ripped last night's Date My Family bachelorette, Calandray to shreds for her oversized shoes.  

The bachelorette initially introduced herself as Tshego but it later emerged that she previously entered singing competition, Idols SA under the name Calandray.

She approached the popular dating show with hopes of finding someone to vibe with. However, it was her oversized, red high heels that hogged all the attention on Twitter. 

In true Mzansi style the social media platform was flooded with a string of memes: 

Meanwhile, in addition to the oversized red shoes, Twitter seemed to be conflicted on how they rated Sunday's episode of Date My Family.

Some said it was boring, while some said they were entertained by the "main characters" Skinny Cocoa and Calandray.

