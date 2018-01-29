IN MEMES: Calandray's 'big shoes' steal the limelight on Date My Family

Twitter ripped last night's Date My Family bachelorette, Calandray to shreds for her oversized shoes.

The bachelorette initially introduced herself as Tshego but it later emerged that she previously entered singing competition, Idols SA under the name Calandray.

She approached the popular dating show with hopes of finding someone to vibe with. However, it was her oversized, red high heels that hogged all the attention on Twitter.

In true Mzansi style the social media platform was flooded with a string of memes: