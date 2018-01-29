'Is that her net age?'- OPW fans can’t believe bride's age

Our Perfect Wedding viewers were once again left in shock on Sunday evening after the popular reality show featured a bride who was only 22-years-old.

Busisiwe first caught her husband, Evan's attention with her angelic singing at church. He was hesitant to approach her at first because her father is a pastor, but soon got the courage to speak to her and asked her out.

Busisiwe's family took some convincing before they finally allowed their daughter to marry the love of her life, but soon the couple were preparing for their big day and all hands were on deck.