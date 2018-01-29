TshisaLIVE

'Is that her net age?'- OPW fans can’t believe bride's age

29 January 2018 - 10:46 By Kyle Zeeman
Twitter could not believe that Busisiwe was just 22-years-old.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic's Twitter

Our Perfect Wedding viewers were once again left in shock on Sunday evening after the popular reality show featured a bride who was only 22-years-old. 

Busisiwe first caught her husband, Evan's attention with her angelic singing at church. He was hesitant to approach her at first because her father is a pastor, but soon got the courage to speak to her and asked her out.  

Busisiwe's family took some convincing before they finally allowed their daughter to marry the love of her life, but soon the couple were preparing for their big day and all hands were on deck.

As their wedding adventure unfolded on screens, viewers at home were on the edge of their seats with all the drama.

While some believed that she was a little too young to get married, others questioned if the bride was really 22-years-old. 

There was also a hilarious moment where the couple appeared to break a knife on the wedding cake. Fans flooded social media with suggestion that the cake was made of concrete or just really stale.

