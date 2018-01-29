'Is that her net age?'- OPW fans can’t believe bride's age
Our Perfect Wedding viewers were once again left in shock on Sunday evening after the popular reality show featured a bride who was only 22-years-old.
Busisiwe first caught her husband, Evan's attention with her angelic singing at church. He was hesitant to approach her at first because her father is a pastor, but soon got the courage to speak to her and asked her out.
Busisiwe's family took some convincing before they finally allowed their daughter to marry the love of her life, but soon the couple were preparing for their big day and all hands were on deck.
As their wedding adventure unfolded on screens, viewers at home were on the edge of their seats with all the drama.
While some believed that she was a little too young to get married, others questioned if the bride was really 22-years-old.
Wait wait die girl is 22? Kante rona what are we eating? #OPW #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/YQtd7MLSa5— Tshepo Kgampe (@tshepo_kgampe) January 28, 2018
Surely she's 22 after deductions, that's her net age #OPW #OurPerfectWedding— Touch (@Its__Touch) January 28, 2018
'I'm happy, but I'm scared... I've been waiting for this for a very long time'— Bruce Themba (@BlackmilkZA) January 28, 2018
Woooooohhh.... she's only 22...
🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔#OurPerfectWedding #OPW pic.twitter.com/RYO1xnfWuF
22? 😲 and how old is the child? #opw #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/kVQR87Z6da— the_righteousness 🌹 (@Zee_ZN_Nkosi) January 28, 2018
If this bride is 22 then I'm 19— SIMPLY ME 🌻 (@Gee_Shange) January 28, 2018
Ngeke phela, sodlal' abantu la #OPW #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/r2PT7PwEDn
How is she 22? Soccer age perhaps? #OPW #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/E0ijK5eorZ— Sne ♍ (@sneh_phindii) January 28, 2018
The sisters is 22 but her child looks 7 yrs old #OPW #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/wtALU3Gcm3— Marc Lebea (@masenalebea) January 28, 2018
There was also a hilarious moment where the couple appeared to break a knife on the wedding cake. Fans flooded social media with suggestion that the cake was made of concrete or just really stale.
The icing must be made out of cement 😂😢 #OPW #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/S8HLfFz5dD— Lindeka (@lindekaquebu) January 28, 2018
Cement was used to bake that cake 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #opw #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/bZ3Klij1g7— Amour's Mom💕 (@MonAmourGp) January 28, 2018
Let's all pray for solid relationships like this cake..no weapon formed against it prospered🙄#opwmzansi #OPW #Nkululeko #NkululekoMzansi pic.twitter.com/Kal2BIBlv8— Kay_lautner (@Kay_Lautner) January 28, 2018
This cake, guys..— Nothando Kunene (@Thandooo_kay) January 28, 2018
It broke the knife. #OurPerfectWedding #OPW pic.twitter.com/mQbiawKfie
The cake is beautiful but stale AF #OPW pic.twitter.com/aGnuaKqD9J— I AM Nosipho (@Azandamashenge) January 28, 2018
