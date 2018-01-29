Mzansi Magic’s next dating show is all about single parents looking for love

Thomas Gumede's Parental Advisory Productions has given Mzansi some of its most popular dating reality shows and the company plans to now zone in on single parents for its next shot at TV greatness.

Thomas announced this week that producers were looking for single parents to join the Single Parents reality show and told TshisaLIVE that he was confident of getting a good response before the show airs in April.

Thomas runs the production company with fellow media personalities Lungile Radu, Siyabonga Ngwekazi and Simphiwe Mhlongo.

"We have done a number of shows, including Love Back and Uyang'thanda na, but often people could not participate because they had to look after their kids or they felt that having kids excluded them from being on these shows. So we decided to create a show where people who have kids can try find love without worrying about it being a barrier. We think there are many people who would be willing to come on the show."

He said the format of Single Parents would be similar to other dating shows done by the company.

"We think it will do well because South Africans love being on dating shows and others love watching them. I think we have tapped into something and we are excited to see it take off."