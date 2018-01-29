TshisaLIVE

Mzansi Magic’s next dating show is all about single parents looking for love

29 January 2018 - 09:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Actor Thomas Gumede is one of the producers of the show
Image: Via Thomas Gumede's Instagram

Thomas Gumede's Parental Advisory Productions has given Mzansi some of its most popular dating reality shows and the company plans to now zone in on single parents for its next shot at TV greatness.

Thomas announced this week that producers were looking for single parents to join the Single Parents reality show and told TshisaLIVE that he was confident of getting a good response before the show airs in April.

Thomas runs the production company with fellow media personalities Lungile Radu, Siyabonga Ngwekazi and Simphiwe Mhlongo.

"We have done a number of shows, including Love Back and Uyang'thanda na, but often people could not participate because they had to look after their kids or they felt that having kids excluded them from being on these shows. So we decided to create a show where people who have kids can try find love without worrying about it being a barrier. We think there are many people who would be willing to come on the show."

He said the format of Single Parents would be similar to other dating shows done by the company.

"We think it will do well because South Africans love being on dating shows and others love watching them. I think we have tapped into something and we are excited to see it take off."

Single Parents will be joined a month later by a speed dating reality show called Perfect Match- also produced by Parental Advisory Productions.

"I never thought that we would become known for our dating shows but I guess we have become the kings of dating shows in the country. It is exciting and we enjoy every moment of it," Thomas added.

