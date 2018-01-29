TshisaLIVE

Nay Maps on reality TV, taking over music & waiting for love

29 January 2018 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Nay Maps will participate in this year's Tropika Island of Treasure.
Image: Via Nay Maps' Instagram

Actor Nkosinathi 'Nay Maps' Maphalala has stolen the hearts of TV audiences across the country for his role as Mxolisi Xulu on Uzalo but the star recently swapped soapies for reality TV as a contestant on Tropika Island of Treasure.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Nay Maps said he was grateful for the opportunity to step away from Uzalo for a short time to show fans another side of him.

"It was an incredible experience with so many highs and lows. It really taught me resilience and strength, but going to the show meant I had to put my character aside and make the most of experience."

Even though Nay Maps spent several weeks in the Maldives filming the series, he said the show's producers made sure he would not be off screens for too long.

"It's not like I am leaving Uzalo. It was just a very short break. Luckily I filmed quite a lot so there is enough to make sure I would still be on screens when I was not around."

Besides dominating TV screens, Nay Maps is hoping to make a massive impact on music this year, with the release of his debut album.

"I am open to anything right now. I want to share my heart with the world through music. People lack real. People lack heart. That is what I want to bring with my music. I want to touch people's lives."

He revealed that some of these songs would include ballads of love drawn from his own observations.

However, the star is in no hurry to get into a relationship.

"I appreciate the love but I am focused on my career. I just want my work to speak for me and that is all. Everything else will fall into place."

