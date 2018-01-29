Somizi finally introduces his bae to fans

After months of keeping his man's identity a secret, Somizi made his romance red carpet official when he stepped out at the Sun Met this past weekend.

Somizi and his bae, Mohale Motaung attended the glitzy horse racing event in matching outfits. Even though they looked all sorts loved up, the couple snubbed the red carpet frenzy.

The Idols SA judge told journalists on the carpet that he would not be doing any media interviews, and also declined to be professionally photographed.

However, taking to Instagram Somgaga shared pictures of them together at the event and said they would no longer be hiding.

"Finally u get to see the bae. Lol. No more hiding. Anyway. The day is amazing. Great ppl. Awesome champagne," he said.

During an interview with True Love magazine last year, Somizi revealed that he met his guy at a swanky event in July.

"He’s physically attractive and is business-savvy and mature. And he isn’t in the entertainment industry. I saw him as I walked into the event and was curious about him. It’s obvious that we were both sussing each other out," he said.

Here's the man who stole Somgaga's heart: