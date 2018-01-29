TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Rihanna heats up the Grammys stage with the Gwara Gwara

29 January 2018 - 10:36 By Kyle Zeeman
Rihanna busts a move during the Grammy awards.
Image: Via Twitter

When Rihanna took to the Grammy Awards stage on Sunday night the last thing local fans expected was to see her pull off South African dance move, the Gwara Gwara.

The dance move was made popular by Mzansi's DJ Bongz and has been showcased around the world in videos and performances by celebs including US producer Swizz Beatz and Chris Brown.

Rihanna became the latest star to pull off the viral dance move, using it heavily in her performance of Wild Thoughts at the glitzy awards ceremony. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Bongz said he was honoured that Rihanna used the dance move in her show-stopping act.

"I created the dance from scratch and it feels so special to have it shown on an international stage like the Grammys. It shows that Africa can make a big impact on international dance."

DJ Bongz believes that this was just the start of the dance move's popularity and he hoped it would soon be used by other artists in their performances.

"I don't know what the next step is but I know it will be become bigger. This is a great moment for both me and South Africa."

Meanwhile, South African choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo scooped its Grammy award at the ceremony, walking away with the Best World Music Album award for its album Shaka Zulu Revisited.

Local music legend Hugh Masekela, who died at his Johannesburg home last week, was also honoured by the ceremony organisers.

