Bra Hugh's family on private cremation: There are some things that are personal

Hugh Masekela's family members have spoken out about the scrutiny over the late musician's funeral and cremation, explaining that they chose to keep these details private to honour the star's final wishes.

Bra Hugh's son Selema 'Sal' Masekela confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the late music veteran was cremated after a private funeral service on Friday, but said the family was concerned by the amount of attention their father's burial was getting.

"I don't know why people would want to concern themselves about things that are private to the family. Those are not the things that will make a difference to how we will all remember him. As much as we shared him with this entire country and the world, we as a family are grieving. There are somethings that are personal."

Sal's comments come just days after Sunday Sun reported on the private cremation.

The family announced late last week that Bra Hugh's final wishes were to have a private burial and cremation.

"The funeral will be for close family and friends, this is what he wanted, anyone who wants to pay their respects can go to the various memorial events," Sal said last week.

Gauteng arts and culture MEC Faith Mazibuko​ announced on Sunday that government intended to erect a monument in Bra Hugh's honour at a special section of Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg reserved for late struggle icons.

She also suggested that the government may soon request permission from the Masekela family to name buildings and resources after Bra Hugh.

Sal said the family were honoured by government's requests.

"The thought of his name being honoured on streets and names in this country is incredible. We would be absolutely honoured."

Sal said he was still coming to terms with the death of his father.

"There is no blueprint for losing your father. There is no handbook. I know this is the turn of a new chapter and we have to embrace it. Still, he will never die in our hearts."