TshisaLIVE

HHP: Music helped me fight my demons

30 January 2018 - 11:45 By Kyle Zeeman
HHP has opened up about his two-year music hiatus.
HHP has opened up about his two-year music hiatus.
Image: Via HHP's Instagram

As rapper HHP released his first single in two years this week, the hip-hop music legend has opened up about the emotional journey he had to go through to reach a point where he could be comfortable dropping music again.

The Music N Lights hitmaker released his brand new single on Monday, entitled Kea Jelwa, and told TshisaLIVE that he had not planned for the track to be his first release off his highly-anticipated comeback project.

"I actually wanted to release another track but, after I played a snippet of Kea Jelwa on a video on my Instagram page, fans were begging me to release the song. They really like i,t but I promise you my next single is going to be even better! It is going to be pure gold and will be played across the country. I can feel it's going to be massive."

The release signals a return to music for the rapper after revealing in 2016 that he struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts. He told TshisaLIVE that he was doing better after taking time out to focus on himself.

"Those demons appear when you lose the light and love you had. I had to take a break and find what I loved. I tried other things but music is in me. I had to rediscover both myself and the music in me. People would suggest I change up my sound to fit into radio or be more popular. It got to a point where I was a brand and not a musician. I had to step away from it all for a bit."

He said he found hope in music and in the words of a young producer who messaged him and called him his hero.

"He said my music was always a big part of his life and he would be in the front row of my shows. It made me feel great. I asked him to show me his work and I was blown away by his talent. It rejuvenated me and helped me see how dope music can be. He literally resurrected me. He saved me. Since September last year I have been on fire."

He admitted that he was a bit nervous about the reception his tracks would get but was grateful for his loyal fan base.

"The fear that you may not be relevant anymore is always in the back of your mind, but it seems that absence has made the heart grow fonder. People have been hungry for new music from me and, like, I could burp on a track and they would listen to it."

Sandy Mokwena's family: We thought he'd recover

The family of late acting veteran Sandy Mokwena are still struggling to come to terms with his death and are in "deep mourning" as they prepare to ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Bra Hugh's family on private cremation: There are some things that are personal

Hugh Masekela's family members have spoken out about the scrutiny over the late musician's funeral and cremation, explaining that they chose to keep ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Riky Rick on Bra Hugh's death: We didn't get a chance to complete our project

Riky Rick has revealed that he had the honour of working with Bra Hugh Masekela before his death, but is saddened that their project was not ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Meet the woman Bra Hugh Masekela found love with in his final days TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi finally introduces his bae to fans TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Is that her net age?'- OPW fans can’t believe bride's age TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: Rihanna heats up the Grammys stage with the Gwara Gwara TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X