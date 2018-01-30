HHP: Music helped me fight my demons

The release signals a return to music for the rapper after revealing in 2016 that he struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts. He told TshisaLIVE that he was doing better after taking time out to focus on himself.

"Those demons appear when you lose the light and love you had. I had to take a break and find what I loved. I tried other things but music is in me. I had to rediscover both myself and the music in me. People would suggest I change up my sound to fit into radio or be more popular. It got to a point where I was a brand and not a musician. I had to step away from it all for a bit."

He said he found hope in music and in the words of a young producer who messaged him and called him his hero.

"He said my music was always a big part of his life and he would be in the front row of my shows. It made me feel great. I asked him to show me his work and I was blown away by his talent. It rejuvenated me and helped me see how dope music can be. He literally resurrected me. He saved me. Since September last year I have been on fire."

He admitted that he was a bit nervous about the reception his tracks would get but was grateful for his loyal fan base.

"The fear that you may not be relevant anymore is always in the back of your mind, but it seems that absence has made the heart grow fonder. People have been hungry for new music from me and, like, I could burp on a track and they would listen to it."