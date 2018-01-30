TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Fans & celebs hail Sindi Dlathu's TV return

30 January 2018 - 10:36 By Kyle Zeeman
Actress Sindi Dlathu returned to screens on Monday with a role on One Magic telenovela The River.
Actress Sindi Dlathu returned to screens on Monday with a role on One Magic telenovela The River.
Image: Via Muvhango Facebook

Actress Sindi Dlathu returned to TV screens on Monday in a fresh new role on a new drama series The River, three months after she announced her exit from Muvhango. 

Fans were left shook by her announcement because she was on the soapie for 20 years and it came as a major surprise. 

The One Magic telenovela debuted this week to acclaim from fans who were especially excited to see Sindi in a different role to Thandaza Moekoena (her Muvhango character).  

She made an immediate impact on the screens, killing off Don Mlangeni-Nawa's character.

Fans were quick to draw comparisons between her character and Connie Ferguson's Harriet on The Queen.

Celebs including Somizi, Boity and Lockdown's Zola Nombona all joined the chorus of praise for Sindi and the show.

However, many Twitter fans were disappointed that the show was broadcast on DStv and not free-to-air channels. 

Riky Rick on Bra Hugh's death: We didn't get a chance to complete our project

Riky Rick has revealed that he had the honour of working with Bra Hugh Masekela before his death, but is saddened that their project was not ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Sandy Mokwena's family: We thought he'd recover

The family of late acting veteran Sandy Mokwena are still struggling to come to terms with his death and are in "deep mourning" as they prepare to ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Bra Hugh's family on private cremation: There are some things that are personal

Hugh Masekela's family members have spoken out about the scrutiny over the late musician's funeral and cremation, explaining that they chose to keep ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Meet the woman Bra Hugh Masekela found love with in his final days TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi finally introduces his bae to fans TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Is that her net age?'- OPW fans can’t believe bride's age TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: Rihanna heats up the Grammys stage with the Gwara Gwara TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X