IN MEMES: Fans & celebs hail Sindi Dlathu's TV return

Actress Sindi Dlathu returned to TV screens on Monday in a fresh new role on a new drama series The River, three months after she announced her exit from Muvhango.

Fans were left shook by her announcement because she was on the soapie for 20 years and it came as a major surprise.

The One Magic telenovela debuted this week to acclaim from fans who were especially excited to see Sindi in a different role to Thandaza Moekoena (her Muvhango character).

She made an immediate impact on the screens, killing off Don Mlangeni-Nawa's character.