IN MEMES: Fans & celebs hail Sindi Dlathu's TV return
Actress Sindi Dlathu returned to TV screens on Monday in a fresh new role on a new drama series The River, three months after she announced her exit from Muvhango.
Fans were left shook by her announcement because she was on the soapie for 20 years and it came as a major surprise.
The One Magic telenovela debuted this week to acclaim from fans who were especially excited to see Sindi in a different role to Thandaza Moekoena (her Muvhango character).
She made an immediate impact on the screens, killing off Don Mlangeni-Nawa's character.
A cold blooded killer Lindiwe is 🙆🏾♀️🙆🏾♀️🙆🏾♀️🙆🏾♀️🙆🏾♀️ straight face while she killed Ntate Mokoena!!! #TheRiver1Magic— Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) January 29, 2018
#TheRiver1Magic heh banna Thandaza is killing bra Zeb pic.twitter.com/RhOpswv9zK— Themba-Tshepo Mahlalela (@Schwarka) January 29, 2018
Lindiwe we! This woman is the devil. Satan #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/DQkWJuEfin— Bontle (@mokoena_nobuhle) January 29, 2018
Lindiwe has me so shook. #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/oFloEiEnNu— RaisedInAfrica (@paballo_patsa) January 29, 2018
Lindiwe is the ultimate badass... Yuuuuuh... First episode nje🔥🔥🔥😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩Lord help us😍🔥 #TheRiver1Magic #TheRiver pic.twitter.com/BUjQccjojY— Lebza (@_LebzaH2O) January 29, 2018
Fans were quick to draw comparisons between her character and Connie Ferguson's Harriet on The Queen.
I have a strong feeling that Harriet and Lindiwe are in the same whatsapp group, Powerful, Beautiful and Ruthless 😩🔥🔥⚡️ #TheRiver1Magic #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/0kSn1zJu8S— Tokelo Baepile (@TokeloBaepile) January 29, 2018
Lindiwe and Harriet same Mother those two 🤷🏿♂️ #TheRiver1Magic #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Dhg0bp5xzX— Mdladla (@mdladlamn) January 29, 2018
Harriet Khoza aka khohlwe la ... Yoh! Lo Lindiwe she's a real Savage bafethu #TheRiver1Magic #TheQueenMzansi 🙌🙌🙌🙌— Badboytwinny (@BadboytwinnyZA) January 29, 2018
Celebs including Somizi, Boity and Lockdown's Zola Nombona all joined the chorus of praise for Sindi and the show.
The pace of this story is amazing 😩... Well done @gaopiek_dp your picture looks amazing 👌🏽🙌🏽 shuuuuu what a show hey 👏🏽👏🏽 And @S_Dlathu you are amazing, you are everything 😍 your truth and authenticity in all moments is moving and inspiring 😍 #TheRiver1Magic— Zola Nombona (@zolanombona) January 29, 2018
@S_Dlathu ladies and gentlemen I give u Sindi Dlathu #theriver1magic— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) January 29, 2018
Riveting! Brilliant storyline! Great pace! I’m excited to see more!! 👌🏾👌🏾💃🏾💃🏾💪🏾💪🏾 #TheRiver1Magic #LocalisLekker 🇿🇦— Boity Thulo (@Boity) January 29, 2018
The cinematography 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 did you see that pull away from the river as it came to an end? 🔥🔥🔥 #TheRiver1Magic— Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) January 29, 2018
However, many Twitter fans were disappointed that the show was broadcast on DStv and not free-to-air channels.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE