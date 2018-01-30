John Kani on Black Panther premiere: 'I knew we would introduce a different African'

Actors John Kani, Atandwa Kani and Connie Chiume flew the SA flag high at the American premiere of the highly-anticipated superhero film Black Panther in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The record-breaking Marvel superhero movie, which has been dubbed as one of the most anticipated movies of 2018, attracted some of Hollywood's A-listers to the premiere.

Among them was our very own John, who reprised his role as King T'Chaka. Atandwa plays a younger version of him in the flick and Connie stars as a mining elder.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet last night, the veteran actor explained how this movie portrayed Africans in a different light.

He said that it was rare to find Africans as comic book heroes and that Black Panther played a significant role in portraying Africans as "good people who want to see a better life and world for all".

The veteran actor added that that was important for him when he was offered the role to play King T'Chaka.

"I knew we would introduce a different African. An African that is a global figure. The African that cares and an African that gives. The African that contributes to world peace."

Earlier this month it was confirmed by US film booking and ticket monitoring service Fandango that Black Panther's first day of pre-ticket sales was the largest it had ever seen for a Marvel movie.

Connie told TshisaLIVE in a previous interview that she was blown away by the production.

"I have worked on many international films shot in South Africa but this is the first time that I have worked on an international film based in America. It was amazing and a completely different experience."

Here's a glimpse into Monday night's red carpet action: