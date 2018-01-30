TshisaLIVE

Kim Kardashian flaunts it all, despite cultural appropriation criticism

30 January 2018 - 07:15 By Jessica Levitt
Kim Kardashian has been criticised for her cornrows.
Image: Instagram

Kim Kardashian had zero f's to give as she posted more pictures of herself with a new controversial cornrow look on Monday night.

Wearing a g-string, coat and white top, Kim flaunted her assets in a series of pictures she posted on her social media account.

Hi, can I get zero fucks please, thanks

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

But it is her cornrows that have received much of the attention, with the reality TV star again being called out for cultural appropriation.

It's not the first time she has faced that criticism. She and her sisters have previously had cornrows but called it "boxer braids" and they were publically called out.

There is also speculation that Kardashian darkened her complexion for these images of when she was wearing the cornrows.

