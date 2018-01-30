Kim Kardashian flaunts it all, despite cultural appropriation criticism
30 January 2018 - 07:15
Kim Kardashian had zero f's to give as she posted more pictures of herself with a new controversial cornrow look on Monday night.
Wearing a g-string, coat and white top, Kim flaunted her assets in a series of pictures she posted on her social media account.
But it is her cornrows that have received much of the attention, with the reality TV star again being called out for cultural appropriation.
It's not the first time she has faced that criticism. She and her sisters have previously had cornrows but called it "boxer braids" and they were publically called out.
There is also speculation that Kardashian darkened her complexion for these images of when she was wearing the cornrows.
