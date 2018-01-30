Reason & Samas' organisers settle their 'differences'

Rapper Reason was left fuming on Monday after being told that his latest album, Love Girls, would not be eligible for nomination at this year's SA Music Awards (Samas), however the mix up was corrected on Tuesday with both sides clarifying that the rapper would be allowed to submit his music for this year's awards.

Reason took to social media to slam the Samas submission process after he was told his album would not be considered because it was a digital-only release. He explained how his fans preferred to consume his music digitally and suggested the awards move with the times in only considering albums with physical copies.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday, RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said Reason's album would not be rejected if it was submitted before close of business on Wednesday.

"We saw Reason's messages and we have reached out to him. We don't make a distinction between physical and digital records. So, we would not reject his submission and we are committed to helping resolve the issue. The guidelines state all music released commercially between February 1, 2017 and January 31, 2018 are eligible if submitted for consideration."

Reason acknowledged the mix up and told TshisaLIVE that he was not feuding with the awards. He added that this record label would now print physical copies of the album before submitting it this week.

"There was a bit of a mix up. We were told that the album would not be considered without physical copies to submit to the older judges who are not as comfortable with digital platforms. We still think the process can be made a little easier and the requirements should be made clearer for first time record label bosses like myself, but we will comply and there is no issue."

But one artist who will not appear on the Sama nominations list this year is Cassper Nyovest. The Baby Girl hitmaker confirmed last week that he once again decided not to submit his music for consideration because his life was good without the "Samas drama".

Cassper did not send his music for consideration in both 2016 and 2017 after his smash hit Doc Shebeleza was not nominated in the Song of the Year category at the 2015 edition.