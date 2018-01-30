Sandy Mokwena's family: We thought he'd recover

The family of acting veteran Sandy Mokwena are still struggling to come to terms with his death and are in "deep mourning" as they prepare to bury him later this week.

Sandy, best known for his role as Bra Eddie on e.tv's Scandal! died at a Johannesburg hospital last week.

The actor's daughter Keabetswe told TshisaLIVE they believed he would make a full recovery after he fell ill last week.

"It was very sudden. He fell ill but we didn't think he would die. We thought he'd recover and didn't want him to die. We kept telling him to rest and to take his medicine. It was all so sudden and we are still in shock."

Sandy was surrounded by close family in his final hours, including his wife of 38 years Grace Mokwena.

"My mother is devastated. They were together for 38 years. She worked with him on screen before moving off screen. She is not taking it well. None of us are."

Kea said she would always remember her father for the pearls of wisdom he shared with her.

"He was stern. Stern but loving. He taught us to prepare for the future and not to take anything for granted. He taught us (his children) many life lessons and it is hard to think that he is no longer around to share more."

A memorial service for Sandy will be held at the Scandal! studios on Wednesday in honour of the 17 years he spent at the production.

This will be followed by a funeral service two days later at Grace Bible Church in Soweto.

He will be buried at Heroes Acre in West Park Cemetery, Johannesburg alongside John 'Shoes' Moshoeu, Gugu Zulu, Simba Mhere, Joe Mafela, Mandoza and Robbie Malinga.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

Wednesday, January 31

Stage 7, Sasani Studios, Highlands North, Johannesburg,

2pm till 5pm

FUNERAL SERVICE

Friday, February 2

Grace Bible Church, Pimville, Soweto

8am till 10am, followed by burial.