AKA on Bonang 'breakup': If I was any less of a guy I would tell you the whole story

Several weeks after rapper AKA took to social media to claim he broke up with media personality Bonang Matheba, the rapper has addressed their apparent split and claimed he was still dealing with the loss.

The hitmaker released his latest single, Sweet Fire, last week where he touched on lost love.

"One thing about love it could drug you," AKA declares at the start of the track, before claiming that "he can't do it like I do."

Speaking to 5FM's Thando Thabethe recently, AKA confirmed the track was about losing music icons and also losing love in a relationship, but refused to share details on his alleged breakup.

"If I was any less of a guy, I would just stand here and tell you the whole story. But I think when you love somebody and you respect somebody, you leave that type of stuff between each other."

AKA claimed that he was not yet over his ex and was not dating again.

"I believe I'm still dealing with it, I'm not going to say I am over her. I am not going to say I don't love her. I do. All of those things. I am a human being, guys."

Still, many fans have expressed doubt that the breakup was real. To add fuel to the fire, a picture of Bonang and AKA surfaced on social media last week.

Twitter CSI pointed out that B was wearing the same dress that she did at a Cape Town wine farm.