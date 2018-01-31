TshisaLIVE

AKA on Bonang 'breakup': If I was any less of a guy I would tell you the whole story

31 January 2018 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Rapper AKA has addressed his breakup with Bonang.
Rapper AKA has addressed his breakup with Bonang.
Image: blaq_smith

Several weeks after rapper AKA took to social media to claim he broke up with media personality Bonang Matheba, the rapper has addressed their apparent split and claimed he was still dealing with the loss.

The hitmaker released his latest single, Sweet Fire, last week where he touched on lost love. 

"One thing about love it could drug you," AKA declares at the start of the track, before claiming that "he can't do it like I do."

Speaking to 5FM's Thando Thabethe recently, AKA confirmed the track was about losing music icons and also losing love in a relationship, but refused to share details on his alleged breakup.

"If I was any less of a guy, I would just stand here and tell you the whole story. But I think when you love somebody and you respect somebody, you leave that type of stuff between each other."

AKA claimed that he was not yet over his ex and was not dating again.

"I believe I'm still dealing with it, I'm not going to say I am over her. I am not going to say I don't love her. I do. All of those things. I am a human being, guys."

Still, many fans have expressed doubt that the breakup was real. To add fuel to the fire, a picture of Bonang and AKA surfaced on social media last week.

Twitter CSI pointed out that B was wearing the same dress that she did at a Cape Town wine farm. 

John Kani on Black Panther premiere: 'I knew we would introduce a different African'

Actors John Kani, Atandwa Kani and Connie Chiume flew the SA flag high at the American premiere of the highly-anticipated superhero film Black ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Reason & Samas' organisers settle their 'differences'

Rapper Reason was left fuming on Monday after being told that his latest album, Love Girls, would not be eligible for nomination at this year's SA ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

HHP: Music helped me fight my demons

As rapper HHP released his first single in two years this week, the hip-hop music legend has opened up about the musical and emotional journey he had ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Sandy Mokwena's family: We thought he'd recover

The family of late acting veteran Sandy Mokwena are still struggling to come to terms with his death and are in "deep mourning" as they prepare to ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Meet the woman Bra Hugh Masekela found love with in his final days TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi finally introduces his bae to fans TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Is that her net age?'- OPW fans can’t believe bride's age TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: Rihanna heats up the Grammys stage with the Gwara Gwara TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X