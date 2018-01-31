TshisaLIVE

Man who caused Top Billing's Simba Mhere's death found guilty

31 January 2018 - 13:12 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The late Simba Mhere.
The late Simba Mhere.
Image: Sunday Times

The man accused of causing the death of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere has been found guilty by the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

Magistrate David Mahango on Wednesday found that Preshalin Naidoo's version that the car he was driving on the morning of the incident had a mechanical failure was improbable.

"The court finds that the version of the accused that it was a mechanical defect that caused the accident‚ is far-fetched and improbable‚" Mahango said.

He said the 2015 incident was instead caused by human error. The court rejected testimony by the defence's accident reconstruction expert Stanley Bezuidenhout‚ who was present in court throughout the trial.

"Although the court accepts that Mr Bezuidenhout is an expert‚ the court has a problem with his evidence‚" Mahango said.

"He was at all material times present in court. The question the court is asking is: what value should it attach to his report and whether it is enough?"

Bezuidenhout had earlier testified that speed was not the cause of the accident and that it was a result of a missing nut in the right-front suspension of Naidoo's vehicle.

Mahango found Mhere's father Joseph's evidence to be credible. He described him as a reliable witness.

In reaching his decision‚ Mahango said he could not ignore the evidence of Car Track‚ a company that had recorded Naidoo's speed from when he started driving his car the night before the incident until the next morning when it occurred.

READ MORE

Emotions run high as court recounts evidence in Simba Mhere case

Emotions ran high on Wednesday as the Randburg Magistrate's Court delivered judgment in the case against the man who allegedly caused the death of ...
News
4 hours ago

Court to deliver judgment on death of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court will on Wednesday deliver judgment in the case against a man accused of causing the death of Top Billing presenter ...
News
8 hours ago

Jonathan Boynton-Lee on new production company: I want to make Simba proud

Top Billing presenter Jonathan Boynton-Lee has registered a production company named after his best friend, Simba Mhere, who died in a car accident ...
TshisaLIVE
15 days ago

Most read

  1. Meet the woman Bra Hugh Masekela found love with in his final days TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi finally introduces his bae to fans TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Is that her net age?'- OPW fans can’t believe bride's age TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: Rihanna heats up the Grammys stage with the Gwara Gwara TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Kempton Park man shot in hijacking
Explainer: How the Guptas looted the dairy farm
X