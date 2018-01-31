'It is the year of music for me' - Inside Katlego Maboe's musical masterplan

After recording the theme song for the latest season of reality show Tropika Island of Treasure, media personality Katlego Maboe is gearing up to launch a solo music career.

The Expresso presenter first showed his musical talent as a member of acapella group Flip A Coin but told TshisaLIVE that after spending several years away from music he was ready for a return.

Katlego revealed he was currently in studio writing and recording a single, which he hoped would be released and played on radio in the first half of the year.

"It is the year of music for me. I really want it to be so. I know how challenging it will be to balance music and presenting, and fitting in a full music career into my already busy work schedule. This is a maturing of Kat and I have to work hard."

He said that he was taking music one step at a time and had no concrete plans for an album just yet.

"An album takes a while and a journey of self-discovery and honesty. It is the artists that have done that which really inspire me. I am still on that journey so we will see what sound comes from it."

Away from the cameras and studios, Kat will also be welcoming a baby boy later this year.

He said that he was overjoyed when he found out he and his partner were expecting.

"I was like: 'Oh my word! This is actually happening. This is that next step.' Our families are very excited and we cannot wait. Someone told us that a child is an inheritance from God and we think that is a beautiful way to describe the gift we are being given. We will treat it as such and we are grateful for it."

Take a listen to his song, Smoooth Fame, recorded for Tropika Island of Treasure.