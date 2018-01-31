NyanNyan: Did she really say a men's clinic can cure 'gayness'?

Last night's episode of Nyan'Nyan left viewers gobsmacked as they watched a woman tell her boyfriend being gay could be cured.

Tukello invited his girlfriend of four years, Charmaine onto the show to confess that he thought he was gay.

Charmaine brushed off the confession and advised her man to go to a men's clinic so they could "fix him".

She said she was not interested in living without her beau and would not allow him to "mingle" with boys.

Charmaine said she didn't mind that he was gay because she believed he loved her enough to "change".