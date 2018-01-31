#NyanNyan: Did she really say a men's clinic can cure 'gayness'?
Last night's episode of Nyan'Nyan left viewers gobsmacked as they watched a woman tell her boyfriend being gay could be cured.
Tukello invited his girlfriend of four years, Charmaine onto the show to confess that he thought he was gay.
Charmaine brushed off the confession and advised her man to go to a men's clinic so they could "fix him".
She said she was not interested in living without her beau and would not allow him to "mingle" with boys.
Charmaine said she didn't mind that he was gay because she believed he loved her enough to "change".
Incase you missed again #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/UFyJo2KFXr— 👑Kingsman_SA 👑 (@Simmo_Dumisa) January 30, 2018
Twitter was completely shook by Charmaine's comments and that she believed being gay was something that could be cured.
So Charmaine thinks gay people need to get help from Men’s clinic because they can’t be gay...wow 🤦🏽♂️ #NyanNyan so Men’s Clinic cures homosexuals now? pic.twitter.com/NPEpXiKxnL— Innocent (@Innomatijane) January 30, 2018
Men's Clinic cures gayness? #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/ovAeEBVy9U— faith (@_faithinlove_) January 30, 2018
Uthi he must go to Mens clinic #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/0t94AxtXLz— Yashani D😄 (@Ashley_Dorothy) January 30, 2018
Charmaine is not for games, sending his straight to men's clinic #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/xTHULn4t7V— Back2Basics (@gci_wangempela) January 30, 2018
He must go to Men's Clinic to cure his gayness?? #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/eTp5Vw2NE4— Siwe (@Sisiwe_D) January 30, 2018
So Charmaine are she will fix him— Zandile Baloyi (@Zaza_Bee24) January 30, 2018
😂😂😂
Whatever she was getting must be irreplaceable mos#NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/gILgoloh5Y
This lady is classic... #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/B0a9oaqjb3— National Key Point® (@Jabu1ani) January 30, 2018
Despite their shock Twitter could not ignore Charmaine's resilient attitude towards life.
I need Charmaine's attitude towards life yaz #nyannyan pic.twitter.com/rfjShCXpXT— Litelu (@itebelloyam) January 30, 2018
#NyanNyan— 👑MuCkY👑 (@hersmicky) January 30, 2018
Charmaine should be declared a noun as of today.
'Charmaine'- Insane level of confidence. Not giving up. Thinking you can change the impossible for the better. pic.twitter.com/6qg2rmctsO
#NyanNyan "him being gay is not an issue. I'll fix him as my man" 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/91XIXkkyaX— SocialTrends🇿🇦™ (@SocialTrendsZA) January 30, 2018
This is why most of you are single right now, yal don’t fight for your relationship like uCharmaine 😂😂😂😂#NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/f4fHfpcGzx— I.G MATHEWS MELATO🐐 (@maphutseM) January 30, 2018
Basically No one breaks up with Charmaine.... it’s over when Charmaine says it’s Over OK #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/9c4wydYCr3— I.G MATHEWS MELATO🐐 (@maphutseM) January 30, 2018
