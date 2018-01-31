TshisaLIVE

#NyanNyan: Did she really say a men's clinic can cure 'gayness'?

31 January 2018 - 09:39 By Chrizelda Kekana
Nyan'Nyan host Luyanda Potwana was also shocked by Charmaine's attitude.
Nyan'Nyan host Luyanda Potwana was also shocked by Charmaine's attitude.
Image: Via SABC 1 Twitter

Last night's episode of Nyan'Nyan left viewers gobsmacked as they watched a woman tell her boyfriend being gay could be cured.

Tukello invited his girlfriend of four years, Charmaine onto the show to confess that he thought he was gay. 

Charmaine brushed off the confession and advised her man to go to a men's clinic so they could "fix him". 

She said she was not interested in living without her beau and would not allow him to "mingle" with boys.

Charmaine said she didn't mind that he was gay because she believed he loved her enough to "change".

Twitter was completely shook by Charmaine's comments and that she believed being gay was something that could be cured.

Despite their shock Twitter could not ignore Charmaine's resilient attitude towards life.  

'It is the year of music for me' - Inside Katlego Maboe's musical masterplan

After recording the theme song for the latest season of hit reality TV show Tropika Island of Treasure, media personality Katlego Maboe is gearing up ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

John Kani on Black Panther premiere: 'I knew we would introduce a different African'

Actors John Kani, Atandwa Kani and Connie Chiume flew the SA flag high at the American premiere of the highly-anticipated superhero film Black ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

HHP: Music helped me fight my demons

As rapper HHP released his first single in two years this week, the hip-hop music legend has opened up about the musical and emotional journey he had ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Reason & Samas' organisers settle their 'differences'

Rapper Reason was left fuming on Monday after being told that his latest album, Love Girls, would not be eligible for nomination at this year's SA ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Riky Rick on Bra Hugh's death: We didn't get a chance to complete our project

Riky Rick has revealed that he had the honour of working with Bra Hugh Masekela before his death, but is saddened that their project was not ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Meet the woman Bra Hugh Masekela found love with in his final days TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi finally introduces his bae to fans TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Is that her net age?'- OPW fans can’t believe bride's age TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: Rihanna heats up the Grammys stage with the Gwara Gwara TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Kempton Park man shot in hijacking
Explainer: How the Guptas looted the dairy farm
X