Twitter decides The Queen's Jerry is actually a 'bad bae'
Fans have watched for months as Shona Ferguson's character on The Queen, Jerry Maake has escaped death and ruled the streets as a no-nonsense cop, but they were never ready for his bad boy antics.
Jerry's girlfriend Vuyiswa, played by Zandile Msutwana, had fans on the edge of their seats on Tuesday when she and Jerry had a serious argument that turned into a shouting match.
Like children listening to their parents fight in the next room, Twitter was shook and quickly flooded the platform with messages and memes about the fight.
They also weighed in on Jerry's boyfriend skills, suggesting that he needed to improve.
#TheQueenMzansi Jerry "ke maswabi" Maake won't get this relationship thing right pic.twitter.com/IbMWfELmI3— Lesiba (@Afriforeal) January 30, 2018
Manje u Jerry has upgraded from Robo cop to serious puppy love ?? Isiyoyoyo nje sendoda. Hai love! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/WP3R8gMBDn— Angela Buthelezi (@Angela_Buthelez) January 30, 2018
Vee and Jerry already having problems before the honeymoon phase #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/imVblov2wI— Hlakanye K💕 (@winzaa4u) January 30, 2018
Yabona wena Vee bloody Brooke, I don't think I like this new behavior of yours towards Captain Jerry, @ work. Utonya yazi... #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/zcIPm1Qmzw— Zola Amanda (@ZolaAmanda) January 30, 2018
Jerry is not a boyfriend type/ he doesn't know how to be a boyfriend...I don't know #TheQueenMzansi @Shona_Ferguson pic.twitter.com/EkpjggaMam— 12 Feb My Birthday (@matshwane49) January 30, 2018
Vuyiswa and Jerry's relationship.. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/RtGtr6wHIT— IamDivinity DivineM (@stdebbie) January 30, 2018
Actor Themba Ndaba's character Brutus Khoza also stole the show, when everyone's favourite straight-talking interrupted a conversation with another character by farting.
OMG Did Brutus just fart??? #thequeenmzansi #TheQueen pic.twitter.com/y1h9Mdd32N— #ThatSAfricanFan (@ThatSAfricanFan) January 30, 2018
Brutus is a legend period!!! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/BpvbfTGahg— Sihle-The-General (@SihleGeneral180) January 30, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Did Brutus just fart 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/t9pwgiRnuN— Pisces (@Whunga2) January 30, 2018
As long brutus ele my neighbour Super7 or Oros i wont drink them Whiskey— Daniel G (@ChueneDaniel) January 30, 2018
all the way #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/1yWGfuTyBF
