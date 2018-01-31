Twitter decides The Queen's Jerry is actually a 'bad bae'

Fans have watched for months as Shona Ferguson's character on The Queen, Jerry Maake has escaped death and ruled the streets as a no-nonsense cop, but they were never ready for his bad boy antics.

Jerry's girlfriend Vuyiswa, played by Zandile Msutwana, had fans on the edge of their seats on Tuesday when she and Jerry had a serious argument that turned into a shouting match.

Like children listening to their parents fight in the next room, Twitter was shook and quickly flooded the platform with messages and memes about the fight.

They also weighed in on Jerry's boyfriend skills, suggesting that he needed to improve.