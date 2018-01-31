Twitter is ready for Chance The Rapper!

The announcement that award-winning musician Chance The Rapper is headed to Mzansi in April has left Twitter in high spirits.

South Africa waited in anticipation for Castle Light Unlocks to announce its international act for 2018 and although there were a few naysayers the majority seemed to love the chosen artist.

Mzansi has been waiting for a while for the rapper to grace our shores.

TshisaLIVE reported in 2016 that the rapper was scheduled to perform in South Africa at a "private" concert. It was believed at the time that only about 1000 people were expected to be invited.

The rapper and social activist will be coming to SA for the first time and will also be celebrating his birth month

Other local acts, who will share the stage with Chance is Coloring Book hitmaker Frank Casino and Nadia Nakai.

The Castle Lite Unlocks concert takes place on April 30 at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg.

The reaction on Twitter was lit!