Twitter is ready for Chance The Rapper!
The announcement that award-winning musician Chance The Rapper is headed to Mzansi in April has left Twitter in high spirits.
South Africa waited in anticipation for Castle Light Unlocks to announce its international act for 2018 and although there were a few naysayers the majority seemed to love the chosen artist.
Mzansi has been waiting for a while for the rapper to grace our shores.
TshisaLIVE reported in 2016 that the rapper was scheduled to perform in South Africa at a "private" concert. It was believed at the time that only about 1000 people were expected to be invited.
The rapper and social activist will be coming to SA for the first time and will also be celebrating his birth month
Other local acts, who will share the stage with Chance is Coloring Book hitmaker Frank Casino and Nadia Nakai.
The Castle Lite Unlocks concert takes place on April 30 at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg.
The reaction on Twitter was lit!
When I found out Chance the rapper is pulling through💁💃🙏🔥🔥🔥#CastleLiteUnlocks pic.twitter.com/SBRcGdVBgU— Abuti tobe tobe tobe... Tobetsa!!!👉 (@Motho_WaModimo) January 30, 2018
Organizers of "stocko" are shook cos Chance The Rapper is a man of the Bible! pic.twitter.com/vrX5e4yVcC— Call Me Felicity💎 (@Felicity_M2) January 30, 2018
Chance the rapper gon be on Dumisa Tv #CastleLiteUnlocks pic.twitter.com/zjiIW8B1tI— itshobnobba (@BusaShabangu) January 30, 2018
When Chance The Rapper performs Juke Jam #CastleLiteUnlocks pic.twitter.com/Nb4jAaR1C8— out of body (@InSine_Enigma) January 30, 2018
QueenTwerk after hearing Chance The Rapper is pulling through #CastleLiteUnlocks pic.twitter.com/zMJxWbEVai— Fano (@Fanoza2) January 30, 2018
YHOOO GUYS CHANCE THE RAPPER IN MSOUDEN 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😩😭😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/rVlElfYb87— wlfM. (@Okay_Wasabi) January 30, 2018
Lol. People not wanting Chance The Rapper aren't the target market anyway. pic.twitter.com/zeHBx5axhc— Theodorah Manjo ♡ (@MissManjo) January 30, 2018
All these people complaining about Chance the Rapper coming to South Africa like he's out here begging all of you skrr skrr kids to come to his concert. pic.twitter.com/ABAjJkRQXx— Nonjabulo.C (@nonjabscelz) January 30, 2018
“HOW GREEEEEEAT IS OUR GOD!” 😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥#CastleLiteUnlocks pic.twitter.com/ZSBVw3hGyf— Mpanza (@Sibu_MpanzaSA) January 30, 2018
A few tweeps were not entirely happy with the international act. Some even asked Mabala Noise to organise some other acts.
#CastleLiteUnlocks "why chance the rapper "? like I don't even know lyrics to he's songs pic.twitter.com/7TMEoP7XY1— #2018MustComply (@emmarentia_) January 31, 2018
Yazin, I love Chance The Rapper but for an entire #CastleLiteUnlocks concert nah.. pic.twitter.com/st0y6eenhe— Oh. (@Cindx_x) January 30, 2018
#CastleLiteUnlocks but we've been saying ska bafa "CHANCE" kanti ninjan' 😕😕😕 pic.twitter.com/8iYDOfLrb2— STIMELA (@DjNkosieSA_) January 30, 2018
If Castle Lite doesn't unlock Drake, we set up a date, go to the dome and listen to Drake on our earphones with nobody on stage #CastleLiteUnlocks pic.twitter.com/eXVUYXiDFr— Broskị (@VuyaniMG) January 30, 2018
I’m sure Black Label could unlock someone for us #CastleLiteUnlocks pic.twitter.com/SbS73G9TRr— T (@TaryneEvans) January 30, 2018
