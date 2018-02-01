AKA on Bonang and Zinhle love triangle: What we put her through was wrong

AKA has been spilling major tea about his relationship with DJ Zinhle and Bonang Matheba in the past few days.

AKA's split with Zinhle and the subsequent public spats has been a talking point in SA ever since the rapper admitted he had cheated on Zinhle to be with Bonang Matheba.

The Supa Mega was on Real Talk with Anele Mdoda on Wednesday and again admitted that the way he handled the split with Zinhle was wrong.

"The start of my relationship (with Bonang) was painful because at the time I was in a relationship with my baby mamma. And she was pregnant. And for me, what we put her through was wrong. And I've apologised for that. And I'm sorry for that. And maybe she (Bonang) will apologise for it one day as well."

He said there was certainly no joy in the way he handled his split with Zinhle.

"Zinhle was... is a great woman. A strong woman. A great mother. I was too stupid and too young to even recognise that and even see that. For me, it was never about taking joy. (His relationship with Bonang) We just found each other."

While he didn't want to go into details about his break-up with Bonang, he did say that he is taking it one day at a time.

"There are some things I want to talk about, in terms of the insides of our relationship. But I would be less of a man if I said and explained everything. I'm taking it one day at a time. I got my daughter. I got my music. I got my friends. I got my health. I got my family. I got my money."