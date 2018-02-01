TshisaLIVE

Babes Wodumo, Sjava & Saudi make it onto Black Panther soundtrack

01 February 2018 - 10:58 By Chrizelda Kekana
Babes Wodumo has a track called Redemption on the Black Panther soundtrack with Zacari.
Mzansi has been shining bright with heavy presence on upcoming blockbuster film Black Panther, but when it emerged that Babes Wodumo, Sjava and Saudi collaborated with international artists on the soundtrack, local fans went bananas.  

Black Panther is a Marvel superhero movie and has been dubbed as one of the most anticipated movies of 2018.

John Kani, Atandwa Kani and Connie Chiume, who form part of the film's cast flew the SA flag high at the American premiere of the superhero film in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Just as Mzansi was beaming with pride over the talented actors, the soundtrack for the film was shared on Wednesday night featuring some of our very own favourites. 

Babes is on a song called Redemption with international artist Zacari, while Sjava is on a song called Seasons with Mozzy and Reason.

Ambitiouz Entertainment's Saudi is also on the song X with Schoolboy Q and 2 Chainz.

The much anticipated film only opens in cinemas mid February in South Africa but best believe Mzansi is ready to see and hear some of their own talent.

SA is evidently taking over the world fam. 

Even though Mzansi celebrated the accomplishment, everyone knows there's also zero chill in SA.

Twitter users also used the opportunity to poke fun at hearing Babes in a song without her "handbag" Mampintsha. 

