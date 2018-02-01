Babes Wodumo, Sjava & Saudi make it onto Black Panther soundtrack
Mzansi has been shining bright with heavy presence on upcoming blockbuster film Black Panther, but when it emerged that Babes Wodumo, Sjava and Saudi collaborated with international artists on the soundtrack, local fans went bananas.
Black Panther is a Marvel superhero movie and has been dubbed as one of the most anticipated movies of 2018.
John Kani, Atandwa Kani and Connie Chiume, who form part of the film's cast flew the SA flag high at the American premiere of the superhero film in Los Angeles earlier this week.
Just as Mzansi was beaming with pride over the talented actors, the soundtrack for the film was shared on Wednesday night featuring some of our very own favourites.
Babes is on a song called Redemption with international artist Zacari, while Sjava is on a song called Seasons with Mozzy and Reason.
Ambitiouz Entertainment's Saudi is also on the song X with Schoolboy Q and 2 Chainz.
The much anticipated film only opens in cinemas mid February in South Africa but best believe Mzansi is ready to see and hear some of their own talent.
SA is evidently taking over the world fam.
Dear South Africa,— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) January 31, 2018
The Black Panther Soundtrack Album also features songs by Babes Wodumo, Reason, Sjava...🇿🇦👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/UZLzraeFLP
Something to be proud about as South Africans 🇿🇦#BlackPanther— KatlehoMK 🇿🇦 (@KatlehoMK) February 1, 2018
John Kani
Atandwa Kani
Connie Chiume#BlackPantherAlbum
Saudi
Reason
Sjava
Babes Wodumo pic.twitter.com/ptqOwnNHkx
At Sterland, when Babes Wodumo's Black Panther track drops. pic.twitter.com/NeAg6tDiQd— assistant (to the) Regional Manager (@kamoelevated) January 31, 2018
It's time for South African artists to be recognized internationally. Congratulations to Saudi, Babes Wodumo, Sjava and Reason. We are proud of you. Right now Mzansi is looking forward to The Black Panther Album because of you 🔥🔥🔥🙌 pic.twitter.com/zsSQWuSfAv— JayJay (@JohnState4Real) January 31, 2018
Babes Wodumo, Zacari - Redemption— hopeless Optimistic. (@Onathi_Shinga) January 31, 2018
I love it already 😂😻❤ x pic.twitter.com/rO9tXQOJua
Even though Mzansi celebrated the accomplishment, everyone knows there's also zero chill in SA.
Twitter users also used the opportunity to poke fun at hearing Babes in a song without her "handbag" Mampintsha.
We finally get a Babes Wodumo song that DOESN’T feature Mampintsha! pic.twitter.com/ziB9YsM5Tr— okay.lelo (@lelowhatsgood) January 31, 2018
Mampitsha trying to convince babes wodumo to put him in the song with Kendrick Lamar pic.twitter.com/F34Vke5iRO— Black🌈 Sway👑 (@MhlabaSisonke) January 31, 2018
Wow😢 Babes Wodumo finally went international 🙌🙌🙌 and she left her luggage aka mampintsha behind😢wow pic.twitter.com/JcNJhUFxN1— Yashani D😄 (@Ashley_Dorothy) January 31, 2018
