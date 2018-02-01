CONGRATS! Emtee welcomes his second baby

Rapper Emtee and his girlfriend, Nicole Chinsamy have welcomed their second baby boy named Logan.

Emtee, who already has a two-year-old son named Avery with Nicole, took to Instagram to share his excitement and the first pictures of his little man.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE a couple of weeks before his baby's arrival, the rapper said he felt ready this time around.

"There's not much that is going to be different, I guess, except now I have a lot more knowledge of what it kind of takes to raise a child. I'm definitely sure it will be a breeze, you know with lessons learnt and all from raising Avery."

Meet the new addition to Emtee's brood: