CONGRATS! Emtee welcomes his second baby
01 February 2018 - 10:10
Rapper Emtee and his girlfriend, Nicole Chinsamy have welcomed their second baby boy named Logan.
Emtee, who already has a two-year-old son named Avery with Nicole, took to Instagram to share his excitement and the first pictures of his little man.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE a couple of weeks before his baby's arrival, the rapper said he felt ready this time around.
"There's not much that is going to be different, I guess, except now I have a lot more knowledge of what it kind of takes to raise a child. I'm definitely sure it will be a breeze, you know with lessons learnt and all from raising Avery."
Meet the new addition to Emtee's brood:
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE