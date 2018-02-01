HHP’s attempts to help artists backfires: They stole my f*ckin hard drive

In his quest to find himself again HHP decided to open his studio to young artists to give them a chance to shine, only for his hard drive to be stolen in the process.

The Music N Lights hitmaker is on the brink of a musical comeback and told TshisaLIVE he spent the last few years working on music with upcoming producers.

"I've been making music underground, trying to find myself. It wasn't based on deadlines or what was playing on radio. I tried to put aside all the pressure. I had to understand why I was doing what I was doing. A lot of people ask me about Cassper (Nyovest) and if there is another big artist coming through so I decided to record a project with young producers to showcase their talent."

For weeks HHP had young musicians and producers coming through his door, until he noticed his hard drive had been stolen.

"I was in this whole process and everything was going well until the bastards stole my f*cking hard drive. Nobody has come forward and owned up to it or tell me who it was, but we had a bunch of young producers in and out. I lost all my material on that hard drive."

HHP is angry but is determined to carry one trying.

"It didn't work out like I planned but everything happens for a reason. I'm still invested in the idea and want to give it another shot soon. Being a mentor is something that comes naturally to me and I feel like you can never be a great artist if you are not putting other people on."

The musician, who revealed his battle with depression and suicidal thoughts in an interview two years ago, dropped his first single since 2016 this week, entitled Kea Jelwa. He told TshisaLIVE that he waited to release new music until he felt comfortable again.

"I actually wanted to release another track but, after I played a snippet of Kea Jelwa on a video on my Instagram page, fans were begging me to release the song. They really like it but I promise you my next single is going to be even better! It is going to be pure gold and will be played across the country. I can feel it's going to be massive."