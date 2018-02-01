TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter applauds Uyang'thanda Na's 'girl with a plan'

01 February 2018 - 09:30 By Chrizelda Kekana
Moshe Ndiki has Twitter's approval on his style of presenting Uyang'thanda Na.
While most Uyang'thanda Na participants approach the dating show with nothing but hope that their crush would would love them back, Fisana went to it with a 'fool proof' plan that would eventually see her get married to the man she loved.

Last night's episode was a great reminder that there's a reality show for every stage of a relationship. Fisani shared that her appearance on the show was just the beginning.

She took her crush, Sabelo, to the show to confess her undying love for him. She also revealed that she already had their future planned out.

In an ideal world, Fisani believed she would win over her crush, they would date for a while and then she would take him to My Perfect Proposal and they would eventually end up on Our Perfect Wedding.

Twitter couldn't believe how Fisani had come up with this grand plan without knowing if Sabelo even had feelings for her. 

Fisani's positive outlook and her bubbly personality won Twitter over:

Presenter Moshe Ndiki's commentary added the cherry on top for viewers, who couldn't believe how "perfect" he is for the job.

