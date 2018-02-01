IN MEMES: Twitter applauds Uyang'thanda Na's 'girl with a plan'
While most Uyang'thanda Na participants approach the dating show with nothing but hope that their crush would would love them back, Fisana went to it with a 'fool proof' plan that would eventually see her get married to the man she loved.
Last night's episode was a great reminder that there's a reality show for every stage of a relationship. Fisani shared that her appearance on the show was just the beginning.
She took her crush, Sabelo, to the show to confess her undying love for him. She also revealed that she already had their future planned out.
In an ideal world, Fisani believed she would win over her crush, they would date for a while and then she would take him to My Perfect Proposal and they would eventually end up on Our Perfect Wedding.
Fisani's been shot by cupids arrow and the time has come for her to express it! Find out if she can turn her crush into her bae on tonight's #UyangthandaNa. Tune in at 20:00! pic.twitter.com/MbL7aptbvI— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) January 31, 2018
Twitter couldn't believe how Fisani had come up with this grand plan without knowing if Sabelo even had feelings for her.
Fisani's positive outlook and her bubbly personality won Twitter over:
From #UyangthandaNa to #MyPerfectProposal to #Ourperfectwedding— Underground hippie (@elihlee) January 31, 2018
Yaaaas morghel! pic.twitter.com/bw8NHXCjEI
All she wants is as guy who wears jeans, all stars and t shirts. Universe is that too much to ask for #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/T5nh1GSpAC— Teeks (@Tumikay_) January 31, 2018
Lol she's already talking about Our Perfect Wedding. Moghel isn't wasting any time #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/qT2xHKc27l— RaisedInAfrica (@paballo_patsa) January 31, 2018
This girl is into gangster guys #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/2dT16qEHlr— Archie (@ArchieDavinson) January 31, 2018
This girl is funny "Zulu Girlfriend" #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/UZ7MkRryBb— 2018 AFRICA (@2018AFRICA) January 31, 2018
😂😂 Sabelo is important to date...for kasi protection! No one is gonna mess with you ladies...😁😂🙈#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/l3Tn2UNR3i— The Eazy-Ed🌐 (@eazyed47) January 31, 2018
Iyho this guy looks like he has a degree in ftsek lethi phone #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/n774rkJXfA— Archie (@ArchieDavinson) January 31, 2018
This dude looks like his about to shoot this girl #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/TLWFHSKfcc— Brenda Malunga (@brenda_malunga) January 31, 2018
If looks could kill this girl would be dead😂😂#UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/rb5CqJfRKS— ❤Bbw❤ (@princess_tlholo) January 31, 2018
If I have a crush on someone I'll never tell,is just a phase it will pass 👐👐— Molefe Georgina (@Georgina_MN) January 31, 2018
Now look at this girl being embarrassed on National Tv✋✋#UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/pE6ZwUveRx
I like her, she's a happy soul. Nchooh #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/BrwRXu8Luw— Shadi Baloyi (@shadisofla) January 31, 2018
Presenter Moshe Ndiki's commentary added the cherry on top for viewers, who couldn't believe how "perfect" he is for the job.
#UyangthandaNa that girl made my day ..yoh 😂😂@moshendiki today Shem u have clearly made my day... And that girl can't stop giggling pic.twitter.com/zWjfQmFwer— 💯💯AMO🌻🌻 (@Amogelangmosia1) January 31, 2018
Guys @MosheNdiki , "on one side it's giggles egigi egaga and the other side......" looove him! #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/BqZ7Md4spq— Mrs M (@TMpese) January 31, 2018
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE