Ntando Duma on making gqom music a 'national treasure'

Ntando Duma surprised Mzansi when she released a gqom track late last year but the presenter has revealed that she has big plans for the blossoming music genre and with the help of her new show she hopes to help other upcoming artists.

Ntando admitted that she thought the growing genre was "very loud" and raw but gave it credit for being rare and authentic to Mzansi. The presenter's first go at making music saw her feature on the song Jiva Phez'kombhede with Babes Wodumo.

"Look, gqom is definitely very loud, it is very rare and raw and it is almost impossible for anyone to stand still when they hear gqom music."

TshisaLIVE sat down with Ntando to find out more about her new show Gqom Nation and what fans can expect from it. Here's what she had to say...

What is the show about?

The show is about gqom as a whole, we get to see it in a way it has never been seen before. Every week you will be exposed to the different types of sounds of the gqom genre.

What does the show hope to do for the gqom movement?

The gqom movement has already changed the game, because everyone is a part of it now and everyone just wants to jump on it. The show is opening doors for people who have always wanted to reach out to the industry with gqom but struggled because no one understood it.

The show is a platform for people to better expose themselves to gqom music, the first episode of the show even trended because people want to know more about it and want to be a part of it. It is opening doors for a lot of people and it is definitely going to be big.

How do you feel about presenting the gig?

Incredible. The fact that I am presenting something I love, understand and enjoy is just an amazing feeling. I had so much fun working on the show and I would do it over and over again.

What are your top 5 gqom tracks at the moment?

Jiva Phez'kombhede – Babes Wodumo and Ntando Duma

iThawula - Distruction Boyz

Bazoyenza – Busiswa

Midnight Starring - DJ Maphorisa ft. DJ Tira, Busiswa, Moonchild Sanelly

Omunye – distruction Boyz

Do you think Gqom has potential to grow further as a genre and how?

Absolutely, everyone is starting to love and relate to what gqom is. It is already growing and with people continuing to being a part of it and participating in its growth, it is definitely going far.

What sets this show apart from others?

Literally everything besides my face (laughs). Every week we bring different gqom DJs and dance crews that you have never seen before with different sounds and vibe.

What's the criteria to becoming a gqom artist?

I don’t think there is, you just need to know the right way of knowing how to make people dance.

Gqom Nation plays every Friday at 6pm on MTV Base.