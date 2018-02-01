TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: TshisaLIVE's pre-screening of The Wound (Inxeba) was LIT!

01 February 2018
The Wound (Inxeba)'s Niza Jay posed for pictures at TshisaLIVE's special screening of the film.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated South African premiere of The Wound (Inxeba), TshisaLIVE hosted a special pre-screening of the film which attracted a star-studded audience.

The screening took place at Killarney CineCentre on Wednesday night and was attended by some of Mzansi's famous faces including, Kelly Khumalo, Zahara, Wendy and Bernard Parker, Zodwa Wabantu, Skolopad, Thuso Mbedu, Makgotso M, Candice Modiselle, Refilwe Modiselle and Bontle Modiselle.

Producer Elias Ribeiro and one of the lead actors, Niza Jay, who plays the character of Kwanda in the film was also at the screening and encouraged people to support it. 

"It is important for our communities to watch this film and I really believe a lot will change in the industry. When you create something you are passionate about people will always talk," said Niza. 

The pair along with film writers Malusi Bengu and Thando Mgqolozana also tackled a few questions from the audience.

The Wound, which scooped 19 awards across the globe, has attracted both acclaim and criticism from viewers after the movie's "provocative" trailer was released early last year.

It was criticised by traditional leaders and social media users for its portrayal of the Xhosa initiation ceremony.

"85% of people who have attended pre-screenings of the film gave it the thumbs up and think it should’ve been nominated for an Oscar," said Elias. 

The Wound opens at local cinemas on Friday, February 2.

Here's a glimpse into what went down:  

