SNAPS: TshisaLIVE's pre-screening of The Wound (Inxeba) was LIT!
Ahead of the highly-anticipated South African premiere of The Wound (Inxeba), TshisaLIVE hosted a special pre-screening of the film which attracted a star-studded audience.
The screening took place at Killarney CineCentre on Wednesday night and was attended by some of Mzansi's famous faces including, Kelly Khumalo, Zahara, Wendy and Bernard Parker, Zodwa Wabantu, Skolopad, Thuso Mbedu, Makgotso M, Candice Modiselle, Refilwe Modiselle and Bontle Modiselle.
Producer Elias Ribeiro and one of the lead actors, Niza Jay, who plays the character of Kwanda in the film was also at the screening and encouraged people to support it.
"It is important for our communities to watch this film and I really believe a lot will change in the industry. When you create something you are passionate about people will always talk," said Niza.
The pair along with film writers Malusi Bengu and Thando Mgqolozana also tackled a few questions from the audience.
The Wound, which scooped 19 awards across the globe, has attracted both acclaim and criticism from viewers after the movie's "provocative" trailer was released early last year.
It was criticised by traditional leaders and social media users for its portrayal of the Xhosa initiation ceremony.
"85% of people who have attended pre-screenings of the film gave it the thumbs up and think it should’ve been nominated for an Oscar," said Elias.
The Wound opens at local cinemas on Friday, February 2.
Here's a glimpse into what went down:
#InxebaTheWound star @Niza_Jay"it's important for our communities to watch this film. A lot will change in the industry now" pic.twitter.com/BOVSKmf7hZ— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) January 31, 2018
Zodwa is here and she can't wait to watch the film. "It's important to embrace our sexuality and be proud of who we are" #InxebaTheWound pic.twitter.com/sOX9P3LGuR— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) January 31, 2018
Lasizwe says he's more excited about the kissing scenes in the film😂😂#InxebaTheWound pic.twitter.com/R6M9ectPP7— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) January 31, 2018
Zahara and her bae Ian are here tonight "This is a time for Africans to speak. We are judged as Africans and we need to find our voice and correct it" #InxebaTheWound pic.twitter.com/Tx3nOODbJ3— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) January 31, 2018
"The film's done a great job of showing the world we've got a lots more stories to tell. It had to be told!" Thuso&Makgotso#InxebaTheWound pic.twitter.com/57chdBVpu2— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) January 31, 2018
Producer Elias Ribeiro "There has been a lot of talk about the film but we hope that people will take the time to see it. It is important for the world to start talking about these issues" #InxebaTheWound pic.twitter.com/I3bfjkYmjE— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) January 31, 2018
" It's important for the world to know about our culture and this film will push the boundaries" Bernard Parker #InxebaTheWound pic.twitter.com/PbcyeAsGKt— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) January 31, 2018
"It's really important for me to be here tonight because this a film all South Africans should support" @queenskolopad #InxebaTheWound pic.twitter.com/zuexvGXsx9— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) January 31, 2018
