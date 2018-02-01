SNAPS: TshisaLIVE's pre-screening of The Wound (Inxeba) was LIT!

Ahead of the highly-anticipated South African premiere of The Wound (Inxeba), TshisaLIVE hosted a special pre-screening of the film which attracted a star-studded audience.

The screening took place at Killarney CineCentre on Wednesday night and was attended by some of Mzansi's famous faces including, Kelly Khumalo, Zahara, Wendy and Bernard Parker, Zodwa Wabantu, Skolopad, Thuso Mbedu, Makgotso M, Candice Modiselle, Refilwe Modiselle and Bontle Modiselle.

Producer Elias Ribeiro and one of the lead actors, Niza Jay, who plays the character of Kwanda in the film was also at the screening and encouraged people to support it.

"It is important for our communities to watch this film and I really believe a lot will change in the industry. When you create something you are passionate about people will always talk," said Niza.

The pair along with film writers Malusi Bengu and Thando Mgqolozana also tackled a few questions from the audience.