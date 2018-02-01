TshisaLIVE

Veteran actor David Phetoe has died

01 February 2018 - 18:03 By Jessica Levitt, Chrizelda Kekana, Kyle Zeeman and Karishma Thakurdin
Actor and director David Phetoe has died.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Bongani Mnguni

The family of David Phetoe has confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the veteran actor has died.

His son, Eugene Phetoe, told TshisaLIVE the 85-year-old actor had been ill and was in hospital when he died.

"He was sick at home and we took him to hospital. He died this afternoon," he said.

Eugene said when the family went to visit the iconic stage actor, they were told they had just missed him taking his last breath. 

He was most popular for his character, Paul Moroka on Generations. He was one of the members of the original cast of the soapie.  Phetoe has become known in the industry for his mentorship of actors including Sello Maake ka Ncube.

Tributes from industry colleagues and fans have already started pouring in.

