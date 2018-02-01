WATCH: 5 times The Queen's Petronella gave us life
The Queen's Petronella is the latest TV character, who has been keeping people glued to to their TV sets every evening.
The quirky domestic worker, played by actress Thembsie Matu, burst onto our screens when she arrived at her husband's city home from their rural village.
Her crazy antics and suspect advice have seen fans hail her the 'Madea of Mzansi TV'.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE late last year, Thembsie said the secret sauce in her recipe of success was passion and imagination.
“I love what I do. I make sure to try and educate and entertain with the characters I play. We [are] similar in terms of confidence. We go after what we want and we are both no nonsense women. However, I am not a violent person - I don’t beat men. I hope Patronella teaches women to work on what they have: Be it a cleaner or cook or a nanny. And they mustn't put all their eggs in one basket,” she said.
The internet is filled with videos of her best moments and here are just five of our faves.
Her advice on getting intimate with RoboCop, Jerry
Is Petronella really the best person to get advice from about your new bae? #TheQueenMzansi— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) January 31, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi the full petronella scene guys😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1dY2Ysk9ep— Priddy_Af 💞 (@buhle_mhlabeni) January 25, 2018
Her Omunye remix that will make Distruction Boyz blush
But Petronella deserves an award hle!!! I hope TGom has her name on that will. Petronella is not here to play😂😂😂😂😂😂#OmunyePhezuKomunye #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/OMNzRJabqC— ♡Melanin♡ (@_NombuleloM) January 26, 2018
The time she put cocaine in a cake instead of icing sugar
In case you missed it 😂😂😂🍰 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/FzdbTuaME0— Mabatho Mabz (@mabz_mabatho) September 11, 2017
That time she wanted a raise
It's Petronella vs T-GOM! Have you ever seen anyone play their boss like this? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/oCJ2X6UPje— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) January 10, 2018
When she left her husband dizzy during an argument
THROWBACK: To that time she was in adverts
