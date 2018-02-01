'We basically need a miracle' - The Wound producers' on the film's financial challenges

Despite scooping 19 international awards, being shortlisted for an Oscar and receiving global recognition, you would think the creators of The Wound (Inxeba) are rolling in cash, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

During an exclusive pre-screening of the film hosted by TshisaLIVE on Wednesday night producer Elias Ribeiro gave the audience a glimpse into some of the challenges they have faced to make their dream of bringing the eye-opening film to local screens.

Elias revealed that some members of the team worked for free, while cast members earned a pittance and that they got into a lot of debt for marketing costs to take the film to Oscar pre-screenings in Los Angeles.

He explained that he was brought onto the project to help with foreign funding as the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) initially rejected their requests for funding on four occasions.

However, the NFVF came on board after seeing the international attention the film got.

"The NFVF saw the film again at post-production stage but had no contribution or say in the production process. They came on board after we got an invitation to the Sundance Film Festival and they gave us a chunk of change to put their logo on it. We weren't desperate (for funding from them)," Elias said.

Elias added that many of the cast members were paid a basic salary and producers often worked for free.

"The misconception is that we are rich guys exploiting other people's culture but the truth is (screenplay writer) Malusi (Bengu) worked for free on this film for about four years. I might get paid soon. Niza (Jay Ncoyini) cannot really afford six months of rent and food with the salary he earned working really hard on this film. We are still trying to make financial sense of this endeavour."

He later explained that while 80 percent of the film's budget was raised before the project wrapped up, the main creators had to for go a salary until the funds could be raised.

“There was a lot of patchwork. We got funding from international film bodies and from winning awards, like at the Venice Film Festival, but we really had to make it up as we went along."

