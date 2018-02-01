'Women need to tell their own stories' - Moozlie on her upcoming debut album

Long after Nomuzi Mabena aka Moozlie introduced her rapping alter ego to Mzansi, her fans are still waiting for her debut album but she's revealed to TshisaLIVE she's ready to give them what they want.

The television presenter who went by the name Skhanda Queen in the rap game has released singles and a mixtape but has said she's making 2018 her "music year".

"For me it's all about women and I really want to bring that out in my music. I don't think it has to be in a crazy, dark overly conscious way. Because Rouge and I, did Mbongo Zaka and it had a great vibe. It wasn't just a trap song.

"It's all about empowering women in music, because there's not enough backing for them, and we don't get enough opportunities in the industry. I want to highlight that (in my upcoming album)."

Nomuzi said she would be recording her debut album at the end of February at the Red Bull studios in Cape Town.

She released Versus late last year as a measure of how her fans would receive her style.

Moozlie explained that now that she knew her kind of sound, she was ready to match it to powerful lyrics. She explained that she was on a mission to narrate an authentic story as a woman in a male dominated industry.

"There's a lot being said about why women should not get certain opportunities. But all these stories about us aren't told by us. So we need to go ahead and tell our own stories. Because there's a need for them and people haven't heard them from us before. So (young girls) shouldn't hold back, because being female is their super power."