'It's no use being famous if you're broke,' says songstress Sindi Nene

Sindi Nene, who recently joined Arthur Mafokate's record label has detailed the lessons she learnt from her Idols SA journey, how she found her way back to music after four years and what it's like working under the kwaito veteran.

Sindi explained that one of the biggest lessons she had learnt was that fame, passion and money were not always synonymous. She explained that although her passion never faded she now knew the importance of mastering the business side of her craft.

"One of the biggest lessons I've learned throughout this long journey is that, I love music but it's no use being famous if you are broke. Why should I be happy that people want selfies with me if the fame has no financial gain? So this time around I am here to share my music with the world but also to make sure it benefits me financially."

The singer, who is signed to Arthur's 999 music label, admitted that she's been "warned" about working with the veteran musician. However, Sindi said he that he has been a great mentor to her.

"So when some of my family and friends found out I was working with Arthur, they were worried and started sending me screenshots of articles and warning me about him. But he has been a great asset to my team and I'm grateful for his contribution. And, people will always have an opinion and that is their constitutional right."

On being labeled "Arthur's latest it girl," Sindi said she didn't see herself that way.

Instead, she explained that she was working with other artists associated with the 999 brand and therefore couldn't solely be the "it" girl as people claim.

The songstress has been doing the Divas Love Tour with Khanya Greens & Chomee. She said the idea behind the tour was to give their followers a taste of music from their various styles of music.

Seven years after bursting into the spotlight through singing competition, the songstress detailed the trials she endured after her Idols SA journey.

"I was famous, in a little over three months, people knew my face and my voice and already had expectations of how big I would be. They compared me to Brenda Fassie and Lebo Mathosa and all the while I felt they were setting me up for failure."

Sindy said after releasing her debut album Infinite, everything became overwhelming for her and she realised she wasn't ready or experienced enough to take on the challenge.

"As soon as I realised I was drowning, I decided to take a break from music. Part of the strategy that I have implemented since then has been to stay away from television and newspapers. I did that to protect myself and my space."

The 29-year-old explained that she went into sales and retail until she decided she was ready to return to music.

However, her latest album titled Sindi has received love from fans and the musician is ready to claim her space in the music industry.