TshisaLIVE

Say what? Moonchild has 'patented' her trademark blue hair

02 February 2018 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Moonchild apparently patented her hair.
Moonchild apparently patented her hair.
Image: Via Moonchild's Instagram

Midnight Starring hitmaker Moonchild Sanelly is known by fans from Tokyo to Tugela Ferry for her wild mop of striking blue curls, but don't you dare try and copy her hair game because she will sue! 

Speaking to Metro FM's DJ Fresh this week, Moonchild claimed that her hair had become so connected to her image, she had it patented- as one does.

"I have registered this one. I have patented the hair. It is a moon mop legally. I didn't want to be jacked (ripped off).

While she may never be able to police all the kids in Braams or Long Street biting her style, she said she would not hesitate to sue if she found someone on her territory.

"You need permission from me. It needs to be a moon mop but if its blue and I'm feeling petty, if you do it at that time of the month, I'm coming for you. We took out a statement. It was a blue mop. You need permission."

So no "blue hair don't care" for us this February.

Moonchild said she came across her special do after experimenting with several hairstyles. Eventually she discovered the one that would become her thing.

"There was a moment where there was a mop and I had wool, and I thought: 'Cool, let's play'. I came back to Joburg and I thought it was my new look. It has been five years with this one."

'We basically need a miracle' - The Wound producers' on the film's financial challenges

Despite scooping 19 international awards, being shortlisted for an Oscar and receiving global recognition, you would think the creators of The Wound ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

SNAPS: TshisaLIVE's pre-screening of The Wound (Inxeba) was LIT!

Ahead of the highly-anticipated South African premiere of The Wound (Inxeba), TshisaLIVE hosted a special pre-screening of the film which attracted a ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Sorry fam! Mzansi's Reason is not on the Black Panther soundtrack

In a case of mistaken identity that sounds like to comes from your favourite crime series, award-winning SA rapper Reason has revealed to fans that ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

HHP’s attempts to help artists backfires: They stole my f*ckin hard drive

In his quest to find himself again HHP decided to open his studio to young artists to give them a chance to shine, only for his hard drive to be ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. AKA on Bonang 'breakup': If I was any less of a guy I would tell you the whole ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA on Bonang and Zinhle love triangle: What we put her through was wrong TshisaLIVE
  4. Pulane claps back at booty haters TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter goes into detective mode over the death in polygamist Musa's family TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Once in a blue moon the world is treated to a super lunar eclipse
Kempton Park man shot in hijacking
X