Say what? Moonchild has 'patented' her trademark blue hair

Midnight Starring hitmaker Moonchild Sanelly is known by fans from Tokyo to Tugela Ferry for her wild mop of striking blue curls, but don't you dare try and copy her hair game because she will sue!

Speaking to Metro FM's DJ Fresh this week, Moonchild claimed that her hair had become so connected to her image, she had it patented- as one does.

"I have registered this one. I have patented the hair. It is a moon mop legally. I didn't want to be jacked (ripped off).

While she may never be able to police all the kids in Braams or Long Street biting her style, she said she would not hesitate to sue if she found someone on her territory.

"You need permission from me. It needs to be a moon mop but if its blue and I'm feeling petty, if you do it at that time of the month, I'm coming for you. We took out a statement. It was a blue mop. You need permission."

So no "blue hair don't care" for us this February.

Moonchild said she came across her special do after experimenting with several hairstyles. Eventually she discovered the one that would become her thing.

"There was a moment where there was a mop and I had wool, and I thought: 'Cool, let's play'. I came back to Joburg and I thought it was my new look. It has been five years with this one."