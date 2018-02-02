WATCH: Carpo gets serious about peace & forgiveness

People know Cassper Nyovest's best friend Carpo as a crazy and bubbly personality through his hilarious videos but he recently gave fans a glimpse into a different side of him, and has opened up about his anger issues, almost losing his life and forgiving people around him.

Chatting to Slikour on Slikour On Life Carpo admitted that life dealt him a hard hand, which he only dealt with much later because of the anger bottled up inside him.

"This anger thing is a problem for a lot of people. It's crazy. I initially thought I could control it. I never got any help because I thought I was okay. But it's bad, because I never dealt with anything and it caught up with me now."

Carpo said Cassper pushed him to see someone because he saw that he had an anger problem. Carpo said he realised that he was actually embarrassed by the fact that he was angry.

He reflected on how he once got into a fight and because he didn't want to hurt the person he punched a cognac glass he had in his hand that cut him. Carpo said he lost a lot of blood and almost died.

"When you drink alcohol and you mix that with anger, it doesn't end well. I get angry bra... people see me smiling but I have anger. But now I am working on it. I slowed down on the alcohol and I got help."

The 28-year-old explained that he saw a lot of people around him who used money as an escape. He said the same would have happened to him but his brother took all the money their parents left for them because he didn't know at the time he had an inheritance.

"People go through so much out there. Parents die and all of sudden you have money, so you use that. But unfortunately for me, my older brother took everything. I didn't know. But I forgave him because I am a forgiving person. But I forgave him because I can't hate my brother."

Carpo has a lifestyle YouTube vlog called The Gown Lifestyle. The hilarious series only has two episodes since its launch in October but had fans in stitches with its off-the-wall comedy.

He also recently scored his first radio gig, with a slot on Tbo Touch's Touch HD internet radio station.

