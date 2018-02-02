TshisaLIVE

'You were my king' - Sandy Mokwena's widow

02 February 2018 - 09:49 By Karishma Thakurdin
Emotions ran high at Sandy Mokwena's funeral.
Emotions ran high at Sandy Mokwena's funeral.

Tears flowed at the Grace Bible Church on Friday morning as a heartfelt tribute letter was read out on behalf of Sandy Mokwena's wife, Grace at his funeral service. 

Mourners at the service were told that Grace could not speak, as she was overcome with emotion. 

So instead she penned a beautiful letter in honour of her husband. 

In the letter Grace reminisced about how she first saw Bra Sandy in the queue at their school tuck shop and how was taken aback since then. 

"You were my king. Thank you for allowing me to be me, and forgive me for not being a fan. For me you were a husband and a father." 

She thanked Bra Sandy for giving her a great family life and being there for them. 

"Thank you for the most amazing children, they have their faults but who doesn't? I cannot say goodbye my love, rest in peace my love." 

His daughter, Carol said her father was very ill and was in pain during his final days. 

"My father was in so much pain, he could not take it anymore. He had a difficult sickness," she said.  

Bra Sandy's colleagues including actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube and members of the Scandal! cast are amongst mourners at the funeral. 

The veteran actor who was popularly known for his character as Bra Eddie on Scandal! died last Wednesday in hospital after falling ill. 

He will be laid to rest at Heroes Acre in West Park Cemetery. 

Tears and tributes at Sandy Mokwena's memorial

Emotions ran high at the Scandal! studios in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon as friends, fans and family gathered to pay tribute to veteran ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Sandy Mokwena's family: We thought he'd recover

The family of late acting veteran Sandy Mokwena are still struggling to come to terms with his death and are in "deep mourning" as they prepare to ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Inside Sandy Mokwena's last day on set

Veteran actor Sandy Mokwena was frail but resolute as he made his way on to set last week for what would be his final scenes on SA television.
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

Jerry Mofokeng pours his heart out about losing his friends, Bra Hugh & Sandy Mokwena

Veteran actor Jerry Mofokeng has been left emotionally shattered and numb after losing two long-time friends, Hugh Masekela and Sandy Mokwena, within ...
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

Most read

  1. AKA on Bonang 'breakup': If I was any less of a guy I would tell you the whole ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA on Bonang and Zinhle love triangle: What we put her through was wrong TshisaLIVE
  4. Pulane claps back at booty haters TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter goes into detective mode over the death in polygamist Musa's family TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Once in a blue moon the world is treated to a super lunar eclipse
Kempton Park man shot in hijacking
X