'You were my king' - Sandy Mokwena's widow

Tears flowed at the Grace Bible Church on Friday morning as a heartfelt tribute letter was read out on behalf of Sandy Mokwena's wife, Grace at his funeral service.

Mourners at the service were told that Grace could not speak, as she was overcome with emotion.

So instead she penned a beautiful letter in honour of her husband.

In the letter Grace reminisced about how she first saw Bra Sandy in the queue at their school tuck shop and how was taken aback since then.

"You were my king. Thank you for allowing me to be me, and forgive me for not being a fan. For me you were a husband and a father."

She thanked Bra Sandy for giving her a great family life and being there for them.

"Thank you for the most amazing children, they have their faults but who doesn't? I cannot say goodbye my love, rest in peace my love."

His daughter, Carol said her father was very ill and was in pain during his final days.

"My father was in so much pain, he could not take it anymore. He had a difficult sickness," she said.

Bra Sandy's colleagues including actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube and members of the Scandal! cast are amongst mourners at the funeral.

The veteran actor who was popularly known for his character as Bra Eddie on Scandal! died last Wednesday in hospital after falling ill.

He will be laid to rest at Heroes Acre in West Park Cemetery.