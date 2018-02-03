TshisaLIVE

5 snaps of Somizi & his bae that will melt your heart

03 February 2018 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Somizi and his bae have been flaunting their love for months.
Image: Via Instagram

Idols SA judge Somizi finally let the cat out the bag this past weekend and gave the world a proper glimpse of his bae, but we've been watching their love blossom for months.

Somizi first revealed that he found new love in July last year but it took seven months before the star finally introduced his bae, Mohale Motaung to fans.

The pair attended the Sun Met in Cape Town this past weekend, sporting matching outfits for their big reveal. 

While the pair refused photographs and interview requests at the event, they have been giving fans glimpses of their romance for months already. 

Here are just five moments the couple shared with the world that had our hearts singing.

First second of my bday with the one I love the most. My smile keeper.

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

Church time. SM❤️

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

Thank you Somizi, this is a good read. :)

A post shared by Mohale Tebogo Motaung (@mohale_77) on

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

