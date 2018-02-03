5 snaps of Somizi & his bae that will melt your heart

Idols SA judge Somizi finally let the cat out the bag this past weekend and gave the world a proper glimpse of his bae, but we've been watching their love blossom for months.

Somizi first revealed that he found new love in July last year but it took seven months before the star finally introduced his bae, Mohale Motaung to fans.

The pair attended the Sun Met in Cape Town this past weekend, sporting matching outfits for their big reveal.