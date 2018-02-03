5 snaps of Somizi & his bae that will melt your heart
Idols SA judge Somizi finally let the cat out the bag this past weekend and gave the world a proper glimpse of his bae, but we've been watching their love blossom for months.
Somizi first revealed that he found new love in July last year but it took seven months before the star finally introduced his bae, Mohale Motaung to fans.
The pair attended the Sun Met in Cape Town this past weekend, sporting matching outfits for their big reveal.
No shemmmm. Yesterday takes top spot when it comes to an amazing experience. @ghmumm_sa u know how to host ppl and give a great party. The service from the hostesses was beyond good. The drinks were flowing bottomlessly. The food. The people were nice. Incl usain who partied with everyone. Now I know what to do to make sure ppl have a great time. Spend more on drinks and food and minimize on deco of u have budget issues. Thanks u #ghmummsunmet2018
While the pair refused photographs and interview requests at the event, they have been giving fans glimpses of their romance for months already.
Here are just five moments the couple shared with the world that had our hearts singing.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE