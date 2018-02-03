SNAPS: Blue Mbombo serves sauce in the Mother City
03 February 2018 - 14:00
Model and TV personality Blue Mbombo served all sorts of fire during a recent trip to the Mother City.
Of course it's impossible to go to Cape Town and not visit the ocean, and that meant Blue got to show off her smoking-hot figure.
She also got some time to introspect and shared some of her thoughts with fans.
"Every time I stand before a beautiful beach, its waves seem to whisper to me: If you choose the simple things and find joy in nature's simple treasures, life and living need not be so hard."
Blue also served major booty envy!
