TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Blue Mbombo serves sauce in the Mother City

03 February 2018 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Blue is out here serving body goals for 2018.
Blue is out here serving body goals for 2018.
Image: Via Instagram

Model and TV personality Blue Mbombo served all sorts of fire during a recent trip to the Mother City. 

Of course it's impossible to go to Cape Town and not visit the ocean, and that meant Blue got to show off her smoking-hot figure. 

She also got some time to introspect and shared some of her thoughts with fans. 

"Every time I stand before a beautiful beach, its waves seem to whisper to me: If you choose the simple things and find joy in nature's simple treasures, life and living need not be so hard." 

Blue also served major booty envy! 

🌊 💧 💧 👙 : @madamtouchswimwear

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo) on

Reason & Samas' organisers settle their 'differences'

Rapper Reason was left fuming on Monday after being told that his latest album, Love Girls, would not be eligible for nomination at this year's SA ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Riky Rick on Bra Hugh's death: We didn't get a chance to complete our project

Riky Rick has revealed that he had the honour of working with Bra Hugh Masekela before his death, but is saddened that their project was not ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Sandy Mokwena's family: We thought he'd recover

The family of late acting veteran Sandy Mokwena are still struggling to come to terms with his death and are in "deep mourning" as they prepare to ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Bra Hugh's family on private cremation: There are some things that are personal

Hugh Masekela's family members have spoken out about the scrutiny over the late musician's funeral and cremation, explaining that they chose to keep ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. AKA on Bonang and Zinhle love triangle: What we put her through was wrong TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA on Bonang 'breakup': If I was any less of a guy I would tell you the whole ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Veteran actor David Phetoe has died TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I need to date someone who works at a bank' 12 telling quotes from AKA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Farmers vs people: severe Cape drought forces tough choices
Siam Lee’s murder accused makes court appearance
X