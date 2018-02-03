SNAPS: Natasha Thahane graduates from film school

Actress Natasha Thahane recently celebrated a major milestone in her life, when she graduated from the New York Film Academy.

Veteran actor Dr John Kani and Atandwa Kani were at the ceremony to support Natasha who spent the last year in New York hard at work on her studies.

Speaking about the special occasion on Instagram, Natasha said it took a village to raise a child.

She also shared some pearls of wisdom that Dr Kani gave to her.

"Be very patient with yourself. Take your time but don’t waste your time," Dr Kani told Natasha.