TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Natasha Thahane graduates from film school

03 February 2018 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Natasha Thahane is overjoyed about graduating.
Natasha Thahane is overjoyed about graduating.
Image: Via Instagram

Actress Natasha Thahane recently celebrated a major milestone in her life, when she graduated from the New York Film Academy. 

Veteran actor Dr John Kani and Atandwa Kani were at the ceremony to support Natasha who spent the last year in New York hard at work on her studies. 

Speaking about the special occasion on Instagram, Natasha said it took a village to raise a child. 

She also shared some pearls of wisdom that Dr Kani gave to her. 

"Be very patient with yourself. Take your time but don’t waste your time," Dr Kani told Natasha. 

Riky Rick on Bra Hugh's death: We didn't get a chance to complete our project

Riky Rick has revealed that he had the honour of working with Bra Hugh Masekela before his death, but is saddened that their project was not ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Sandy Mokwena's family: We thought he'd recover

The family of late acting veteran Sandy Mokwena are still struggling to come to terms with his death and are in "deep mourning" as they prepare to ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Bra Hugh's family on private cremation: There are some things that are personal

Hugh Masekela's family members have spoken out about the scrutiny over the late musician's funeral and cremation, explaining that they chose to keep ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Usain Bolt: South Africans make people feel right at home

Retired athlete Usain Bolt jetted into Mzansi on Friday ahead of the Sun Met this past weekend and told TshisaLIVE that he felt right at home. 
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. AKA on Bonang and Zinhle love triangle: What we put her through was wrong TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA on Bonang 'breakup': If I was any less of a guy I would tell you the whole ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Veteran actor David Phetoe has died TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I need to date someone who works at a bank' 12 telling quotes from AKA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Farmers vs people: severe Cape drought forces tough choices
Siam Lee’s murder accused makes court appearance
X