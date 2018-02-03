TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Carpo’s vosho fail is the funniest thing in the world

03 February 2018 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Carpo tried to do Zodwa Wabantu's dance move and it was a fail.
Carpo tried to do Zodwa Wabantu's dance move and it was a fail.
Image: Via Instagram

Even if you were having a bad day, you can be guaranteed of that changing when Carpo is around. 

The funnyman is always causing a meltdown on social media with his side-splitting antics. 

And, he's about to brighten up your Saturday morning. 

Carpo attempted to do the vosho, but tripped and fell flat on the floor. 

It was hilarious! 

Riky Rick on Bra Hugh's death: We didn't get a chance to complete our project

Riky Rick has revealed that he had the honour of working with Bra Hugh Masekela before his death, but is saddened that their project was not ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Fans defend Kwesta amidst BCCSA complaint over 'slaughtering ritual'

Fans have rallied in support of Kwesta after a complaint was lodged against the star's latest music video, Spirit with the Broadcasting Complaints ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

'I want to show people what South Africans are really made of,' says Miss Universe Demi-Leigh

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters could not wait to indulge in some of her mom's  chicken curry the moment she got home last week. 
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

WATCH: Rihanna heats up the Grammys stage with the Gwara Gwara

When Rihanna took to the Grammy Awards stage on Sunday night the last thing local fans expected was to see her pull off South African dance move, the ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. AKA on Bonang and Zinhle love triangle: What we put her through was wrong TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA on Bonang 'breakup': If I was any less of a guy I would tell you the whole ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Veteran actor David Phetoe has died TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I need to date someone who works at a bank' 12 telling quotes from AKA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Farmers vs people: severe Cape drought forces tough choices
Siam Lee’s murder accused makes court appearance
X